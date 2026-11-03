Savannah Chrisley Announces Pregnancy With Kyle Galanis, Reveals May Wedding Date

Savannah Chrisley reveals she is expecting a baby boy with fiancé Kyle Galanis. The couple discusses their relationship timeline and wedding plans amidst family reactions.

Savannah Chrisley has officially confirmed she is expecting a baby boy with her fiancé, Kyle Galanis. The news broke on Tuesday, October 27, via a social media announcement featuring a gender reveal cake with blue frosting. This update clarifies long-standing rumors and provides the first concrete details about the couple's growing family.

The announcement included a heartfelt message from the 29-year-old reality star and her father. She wrote that she and her father would spend their lives protecting, praying over, and loving their precious baby boy beyond measure. Chrisley acknowledged the challenges of the world but promised to raise her son to be a light within it.

Also read Pregnant Savannah Chrisley Bares Baby Bump in Ethereal Halloween Costume

Chrisley also took time to highlight her deep connection with Galanis, referring to the 49-year-old as her forever adventure partner. She shared a selfie of the couple on a cruise ship, emphasizing their bond. She described the impending fatherhood as their greatest blessing and answered prayer, noting that God had a specific plan when He brought Galanis into their lives.

Todd Chrisley recently addressed questions regarding the couple's relationship timeline and marriage status. During an appearance on the Dumb Blonde podcast on Thursday, October 29, he teased that while Savannah's story is her own, he and her mother know the full details. He openly admitted that he initially struggled with the idea of his daughter dating someone twenty years older than her.

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The couple had originally planned to hold their wedding ceremony in January 2027 for family and friends. However, the timeline has shifted significantly due to Savannah's pregnancy. She clarified that the wedding is now scheduled for May, citing the unexpected arrival of their child as the reason for the change. She joked about having a real-life wedding crasher that altered their plans.

Todd Chrisley mentioned that the couple had completed legal paperwork in another jurisdiction to avoid making the marriage a matter of public record. This decision contributed to the confusion surrounding their engagement status in the media. The family remains focused on supporting Savannah as she navigates this new chapter of her life.