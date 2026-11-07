Savannah Chrisley and Jason Galanis Expecting First Baby Boy

Savannah Chrisley and Jason Galanis reveal they are expecting a baby boy. The couple legally married in November 2026 to simplify hospital procedures, shifting their wedding from January to May 2027.

Savannah Chrisley and her husband Jason Galanis have officially announced that they are expecting their first child, a baby boy. The Chrisley Knows Best alum, who is 29 years old, shared the joyful update on her Instagram account on Monday, October 2. She described the unborn child as a sweet miracle and a divine answer to their prayers, noting that the news confirmed God's plans were greater than their own initial expectations.

Wedding Timeline Shifts to May 2027

The couple's original plan was to exchange vows in January 2027. However, Savannah Chrisley explained that the announcement of the pregnancy caused their wedding schedule to shift by several months. Jason Galanis, her husband, moved the ceremony date to May 2027 to accommodate the growing family. Chrisley referred to the pregnancy as a surprise of a lifetime, stating that the celebration will still be phenomenal despite the change in dates.

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Legal Marriage for Hospital Logistics

Although the wedding ceremony is scheduled for the future, Chrisley and Galanis have already legally married. She confirmed this status during an episode of her podcast recorded on Tuesday, November 3. The decision was made to ensure administrative ease during hospital visits. Chrisley stated she wanted to avoid any confusion regarding the baby's name or family status when going to the hospital, ensuring they are recognized as a complete family unit immediately.

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Engagement Story and Ring Details

The couple's journey from strangers in Washington, D.C. political circles to expecting parents unfolded over approximately 15 months. Chrisley recently shared details about her engagement ring, which features prominent diamonds. She posted a story on Friday, November 6, quoting Galanis telling her she was his best investment. The couple met in the Cayman Islands last month, where Galanis presented the ring as a profound expression of love rather than a traditional commitment contract.

Relationship Growth and Family Plans

Jason Galanis clarified that the ring could serve as an engagement, promise, or cocktail ring, emphasizing his love above all else. Chrisley chose to accept it as an engagement ring, setting the stage for their future marriage. The couple kept their relationship private for a significant portion of its duration before Chrisley's October 2026 confirmation. Their rapid progression from dating to legal marriage and pregnancy highlights a significant life transition for the reality television star and her husband.