Savannah Bananas Jackson Olson Confirms Relationship With Maggie Sajak

Jackson Olson opens up about dating Maggie Sajak, Pat Sajak's daughter. The 28-year-old pitcher shares details on long-distance romance and family dynamics.

Savannah Bananas baseball player Jackson Olson has officially confirmed his romantic relationship with Maggie Sajak, the daughter of celebrated game show host Pat Sajak. The 28-year-old pitcher announced the news on Tuesday, April 21, by sharing a clip from the 2003 holiday film Elf on his Instagram Story. The video featured Will Ferrell's character Buddy The Elf declaring, "I'm in love and I don't care who knows it," a direct and unambiguous statement of his current feelings.

Long Distance Romance Challenges

Olson acknowledged the logistical hurdles of their new relationship, noting that the couple lives on opposite sides of the country with very different daily routines. Despite the geographic separation, he emphasized that they have found a way to maintain an awesome and connected bond. He described the experience of navigating a serious connection from afar as a unique but positive challenge that they are managing together.

Also read Paris Jackson Demands $600 Million Release From Michael Jackson Estate

Planning Future Dates

The young athlete explained that the key to their success lies in meticulous planning and making time for each other. He stated that he never thought he would want to see a partner as frequently as he does now, but his perspective has shifted entirely since meeting Maggie. He views the beginning of this relationship as a singular opportunity that requires dedication and effort to create cool experiences together.

Meeting The Sajak Family

Olson also addressed the anxiety many feel when meeting a partner's parents, admitting he is a very weird and out there person who does not hold back his true self. He expressed happiness that he is finally able to be completely authentic in every aspect of his life. He believes that his genuine personality is what people enjoy, and he feels lucky to have found a connection where he can be himself without reservation.

Advertisement

Dancing With The Stars Support

Beyond the baseball diamond, Olson has found support from Maggie in the audience during his appearances on Dancing With the Stars. He shared that he tries not to look at her while performing because he knows she is smiling and excited for him. He fears that making eye contact would cause him to lose his composure, but he appreciates her backing and noted she wore a Team Banana ballroom shirt to show her support before his Halloween Horror Nights elimination.

Original Viral Moment Connection

The relationship announcement follows a previous viral moment involving Olson and Kirk Gleason. Gleason originally performed the now-famous "nothing" line from the character's avant-garde short film, which premiered during a town movie night during season 2 of the show. That clip featured an 80-year-old man named Pat mouthing the question, "What do you have to offer?" to which Olson replied, "Nothing, only this," before starting to dance. This quirky cinematic history adds another layer to the public interest in Olson's personal life and his connection to the Sajak family legacy.