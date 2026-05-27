Savage X Fenty Hit with Class Action Over Tariff Surcharges

The lingerie brand faces a lawsuit accusing it of pocketing tariff surcharges from customers while expecting refunds from the government.

Savage X Fenty , the lingerie brand founded by pop star Rihanna, is facing a class action lawsuit filed on May 22 in federal court. The suit alleges that the company charged customers tariff surcharges on purchases and plans to keep the money even though the underlying tariffs have been declared unlawful.

Ajani Hoffert, the lead plaintiff, says she was charged a $44.04 surcharge labeled TARIFFS on her April 2026 order. Her lawyers argue that Savage X Fenty will receive refunds from the federal government for the tariffs it paid under now-voided Trump administration policies, but has no intention of returning the surcharge fees to consumers.

The lawsuit claims this creates a windfall for the brand, which allegedly collected millions from customers through these add-on charges while also standing to recover the same amount from the government. Hoffert's legal team seeks to represent millions of consumers who may have paid similar fees, demanding that Savage X Fenty be forced to refund the surcharges.

This case follows a recent court ruling that former President Donald Trump exceeded his authority when he imposed steep tariffs on nearly all U.S. trade partners using a decades-old emergency powers law. As a result, the government is expected to refund more than $160 billion to companies that paid the invalidated tariffs.

However, many businesses passed these costs to consumers through higher prices or explicit surcharges. Amazon, Nike, Toyota, Costco, and FedEx have already been hit with similar class actions, with plaintiffs seeking a share of any tariff refunds received. Savage X Fenty now joins that list as the latest company accused of double-dipping. The complaint emphasizes that Savage X Fenty set its own surcharge amounts rather than simply passing through a fixed government rate.

Hoffert's lawyers argue that this discretion shows the fee was a pricing tool controlled by the company, not a mandatory charge dictated by law. The brand has not yet responded in court, but similar defendants like Costco have argued that customers voluntarily agreed to posted prices and were never promised refunds. Consumer rights advocates, however, contend that companies should not profit from voided tariffs at the expense of shoppers.

The outcome of this lawsuit could set a precedent for how e-commerce retailers handle tariff-related surcharges in the future





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