Savage Son Flips The Terminal List Premise, Making Chris Pratt's Reece the Hunted

Prime Video's Savage Son adaptation, confirmed in November 2026, makes Chris Pratt's James Reece the target of Russian operatives, changing the franchise's central premise.

Prime Video's Savage Son adaptation was confirmed in November 2026, and it will flip the premise of The Terminal List by making Chris Pratt's James Reece the target of a hunt rather than the hunter. The continuation is based on the third novel in Jack Carr's series of the same name and will extend the story beyond season 2 of the main show.

The Terminal List is the centerpiece of a budding Prime Video franchise defined by several TV series in its larger universe. The main show follows Pratt's Reece, a soldier seeking revenge for the deaths of his men and family, while the prequel The Terminal List: Dark Wolf offers an origin for Ben Edwards, played by Taylor Kitsch.

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How Savage Son Makes James Reece the Hunted Man

James Reece has hunted down antagonists across the first two seasons of The Terminal List, but Savage Son reverses that dynamic by placing him on the receiving end of the hunt. The Terminal List season 2 ends with a new beginning for Reece, and the next chapter has already been confirmed.

In the novel, Reece travels to a ranch in Montana owned by the Hastings family to recover from his brain surgery. Escaped Russian operative Oliver Grey then ends up in charge of an operation under Ivan Zharkov, a criminal Russian nationalist, with a simple task: find and kill James Reece.

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That assignment turns Reece and his allies into targets of the Russians, expanding the story into another global event. The protagonist is forced to deal with becoming the target, which is a major alteration from previous installments while still directly following the events of season 2.

Stakeholder Roles and the Hastings Family Alliance

The Hastings family becomes a noteworthy ally for James Reece as the Russian hunt grows. Their involvement is drawn into the conflict, and they remain important to Reece for the rest of the story.

Raife Hastings, played by Tom Hopper, is expected to return, along with other allies of the protagonist. Reece will remain the central character, but his dynamic with those around him will change because he is now the one being pursued.

Ivan Zharkov leads the operation as a criminal Russian nationalist, while Oliver Grey carries out the assignment to find and kill Reece. These roles come from the novel, so the series is expected to follow them if it generally tracks the book's events.

There are also particular ties between Reece and his father, Tom Reece, that have not been fully explored in the franchise so far. Savage Son hints at those ties during its story, and that thread may shape later installments.

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What Savage Son Means for The Terminal List Future

Savage Son points toward a darker future for The Terminal List, with some characters not making it out of the conflict alive. This outlook is based on the novel and holds if the series generally follows its events.

Reece's targeting puts the lives of those he cares about in danger, which raises the stakes for the entire franchise. The conflict is not limited to one battlefield, because the hunt turns into a global event that involves the Hastings family and other allies.

Savage Son is only the third installment in an eight-book series, meaning the franchise still has many stories left to cover. The novel also lays the groundwork for Reece's story in the books that follow, so the storyline continues beyond this next adaptation.

The source frames Savage Son as the most unique installment so far because it proves that even Reece can be hunted down. Despite everything he has already had to endure across the earlier seasons, Reece is not safe, and that shift defines what comes next for the franchise.