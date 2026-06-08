Savage Oz: A War-Torn Land Awaits Dorothy's Granddaughter in Epic Comic Finale

After a brutal civil war sparked by the Scarecrow, the granddaughter of Dorothy Gale returns to Oz to restore peace. Writer David Pepose and artist Ruben Rojas conclude their acclaimed series with a Kickstarter campaign for the final issue.

Decades after Dorothy Gale left the magical land of Oz, her departure inadvertently triggered a catastrophic chain of events. The Scarecrow, once a friend and companion, rose to power, plunging Oz into a brutal civil war that left the land scarred and broken.

Now, a new hero emerges: Dorothy's granddaughter, a traumatized Iraq War veteran, who returns to Oz with the mission of setting things right. This is the premise of 'Savage Oz', a comic book series written by David Pepose and illustrated by Ruben Rojas, which is heading toward its epic conclusion.

The series, which has been building through two successful Kickstarter campaigns, follows the new Dorothy Gale at her lowest moment, transforming her from a scarred veteran into a true champion of Oz. Readers will see all the old favorites return: the Courageous Lion, the Tin Soldier, and the Scarecrow himself. But this is no nostalgic trip.

Pepose has created a whole new version of Oz, a land scarred by war where the stakes grow by the minute as the Scarecrow's mind disintegrates into madness.

'It's been a long time in the making, and we couldn't be more thrilled for 'Savage Oz' to reach its triumphant conclusion on Kickstarter,' says Pepose. 'We've been so lucky to have the support of over 1,500 Yellow Brick Road Warriors across our previous two campaigns.

That said, Dorothy's adventures aren't over just yet - our third campaign promises to be a blockbuster finale, and fans of L. Frank Baum's classic Wizard of Oz will truly love how we conclude our epic saga.

' The new Kickstarter campaign will fund the series' 44-page third issue, with early bird specials and catch-up tiers for those who missed the previous campaigns. Rewards include behind-the-scenes materials: David Pepose's script, Ruben Rojas' raw inks, and Whitney Cogar's untouched colors. There are also tiers including all fourteen covers of the entire Kickstarter series.

The campaign has already drawn attention from fans of other works by the creative team, such as 'Savage Avengers', 'Moon Knight: City of the Dead', 'Space Ghost', 'Speed Racer', 'Captain Planet and the Planeteers', 'Spencer & Locke', and 'The Devil That Wears My Face'. The final issue promises to deliver a satisfying conclusion for longtime fans while welcoming new readers.

'Savage Oz' is not just a reimagining of a classic; it's a mature, gritty exploration of war, trauma, and redemption. The art by Ruben Rojas is stellar, capturing both the beauty and the devastation of Oz. The story delves deep into the psychological struggles of the new Dorothy, who must confront not only the physical dangers of a war-torn land but also her own inner demons. With the Scarecrow's madness threatening to consume everything, the stakes have never been higher.

The series has been praised for its fresh take on beloved characters and its unflinching look at the consequences of power. As the campaign launches, fans eagerly await the final chapter of this epic saga. What do you think? Leave a comment below to share your thoughts on 'Savage Oz' and its conclusion





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