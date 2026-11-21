A 'savage' retaliatory beating of a Chicago high school student left him in a coma on Friday, according to community activists.

"Parents, if you have heard anything, if your children are trying to talk to you about it and let you know what happened, please listen to them very carefully," Lisette Guillén with Case Files Chicago said.

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Around 1 p.m., an unnamed sophomore at Butler College Prep, a charter school located at 821 E. 103rd St. in Pullman, was jumped on by several people, stomped and kicked in the head during an incident that stemmed from a previous fight, community activist Andrew Holmes said during a press conference outside Comer Children's Hospital on Friday evening.

"The beating was savage, it was absolutely savage," said community activist Lisette Guillén with Case Files Chicago. "The young man is in very serious condition, borderline critical condition, inside. " A spokesperson for Noble Schools, which oversees 17 Chicago charter schools including Butler, addressed the incident in a statement sent to NBC Chicago, saying"We are aware of a serious incident involving students at Butler College Prep on Friday, November 20.

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Our thoughts are with the students and families affected by this incident, and our immediate priority is their well-being.

" "We take this matter extremely seriously and are working to gather information about what occurred. Out of respect for student privacy and the ongoing review of the incident, we are unable to share additional details about individual students or the circumstances involved at this time," the Noble Schools spokesperson said.

"The safety and well-being of our students remain our highest priorities, and we are committed to supporting our school community during this difficult time. " Both Holmes and Guillén encouraged anyone with information related to the incident to contact Chicago police. They also urged parents of students at the school to talk with their kids and expressed concern that the incident could have a domino effect.

"Of course, this this case is going to lead to other issues. It already stemmed from a fight that had happened previously," Guillén said.

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"We don't want to be standing here again in front of Comer's. Parents, if you have heard anything, if your children are trying to talk to you about it and let you know what happened, please listen to them very carefully. If this was your child laying here in a coma in an intensive care unit with severe, severe damage and also bleeding on the brain, you would want somebody to come forward.

So, we're asking parents, please talk to your children. Please ask. And if they know anything to please come forward to the Chicago police.

" Chicago Fire Department officials confirmed their crews transported a person from the school to Comer but did not provide additional information. Chicago police did not immediately provide details regarding the incident to NBC Chicago, stating"officers responded to that location for a call for service; a case report has been generated but is not yet finalized. "