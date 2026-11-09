Sausalito faces legal threat after red-tagging landmark restaurant

City officials interrupted a private party for 40 Silicon Valley executives at the former home of the Trident restaurant.

The former Trident restaurant on Bridgeway in Sausalito, Calif. , on Monday, Jan. 5, 2026. The business closed on New Year’s Eve. Sausalito and the owner of a landmark waterfront building are locked in a battle over its structural safety.

The conflict started on Oct. 29, when city officials interrupted a private party for 40 Silicon Valley executives at 558 Bridgeway — the former home of the Trident restaurant. A building inspector posted a pink card saying the venue, piers and parking lot were unsafe. Nikita Khandheria, whose special event business rents the second floor from owner Bob Freeman, said a city “enforcer” and some police officers came upstairs and told the occupants they had to leave.

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The building dates to 1898. In 1960, the Kingston Trio folk group bought it and renamed it the Trident, and it attracted musicians, artists and actors. Today, it sits above three parcels, two owned by Freeman and one by the city. The restaurant closed last December, and the lower level is vacant.

On Oct. 28, city officials received an engineering report about the soundness of the structure. It said “localized timber and underdeck deterioration is severe, and the concrete structure requires extensive repair,” and that parts of a fire-suppression system had “fallen or were supported by ropes. ”Khandheria’s staff, local vendors and guests were escorted off the premises. She scrambled and moved the event to the nearby Barrel House Tavern.

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“When we learn a property is this unsafe, the city has a strict obligation to close it immediately so nobody gets hurt,” Mayor Steven Woodside said in a statement released by the city. Freeman hired GFDS Engineers, a San Francisco firm, to assess the structure. Representatives of the firm toured the building on Monday and issued a “limited structural observation” report, which said the building had “deterioration requiring repair” but not “a present danger of structural failure to occupants.

” On Tuesday, Laura Drossman, Freeman’s attorney, sent the report and a demand letter to the city. Drossman threatened to sue unless the red tag is lifted and officials retract their public statements.

“The City knew the premises were leased and operating,” the letter said. “It chose to post the placard at 6:00 PM on a Thursday, during the tenant’s event, rather than call the Owner, share the report, or give anyone a day to respond. ” “The tenant has now asserted claims against the Owner arising from the closure,” the letter said.

“Every dollar of rent lost, every claim the tenant presses, and every cost the Owner incurs defending its lease relationship flows directly from the City’s decision. ” On Wednesday, a state fire marshal inspected the premises. All interior systems passed, his report said, but sprinklers under the pier were broken and the owner is “currently working on” them. On Thursday, Sausalito City Attorney Sergio Rudin sent Drossman a forceful reply, saying her “positions are not well taken.

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” The city has the authority and duty to red-tag unsafe buildings, and it is “immune” from resulting business losses, Rudin wrote. The property owner is responsible for remediation, he wrote. Legal jousting aside, Woodside said he would like to see the safety issues addressed and the space reopen.

“This is an iconic building,” he said in an interview. “We would like to see it secure. We’d like to see it occupied on both floors. ”“I don’t want people to think our building is unsafe,” she said.

As of Thursday, she said her business, which has two other locations and 56 employees, has lost $153,000 because of cancellations.

“It’s hard enough to pull business from San Francisco,” she said. “And then to have worked so hard to get them to come to Sausalito, and then, to be — you know what. ”