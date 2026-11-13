Sauron vs Vecna: Rings of Power and Stranger Things Stars Debate Evil

Charlie Vickers and Jamie Campbell Bower compare the tragic depths of Sauron and Vecna, revealing who embodies pure evil and who holds the more compelling backstory.

Charlie Vickers and Jamie Campbell Bower recently engaged in a direct comparison of two of television's most formidable antagonists, debating whether Sauron from The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power or Vecna from Stranger Things represents the greater evil. The discussion, sparked by the parallel supernatural ambitions of both characters, highlights a nuanced conversation about the nature of villainy in modern fantasy and horror genres.

The dialogue between the two actors was initiated by Morfydd Clark 's portrayal of Galadriel , whose character arc presents a perfect opportunity to evaluate the motivations of both villains. Both Sauron and Vecna wield immense supernatural powers and demonstrate an unrepentant drive to reshape the world according to their own designs, with Sauron targeting Middle-earth and Vecna beginning his crusade in Hawkins, Indiana.

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The Mechanism of Pure Evil Versus Trauma

When pressed to define the core nature of Sauron , Charlie Vickers emphasized that the character is intended to be the pure embodiment of evil, representing a level of darkness that is almost absolute. Vickers noted that Tolkien designed the character to be as wholly evil as any entity can be, stripping away the complexities that often redeem other fictional antagonists in contemporary storytelling.

In contrast, Jamie Campbell Bower argued that Vecna possesses a significantly more tragic foundation, rooted deeply in the childhood experiences and life-altering trauma of his human predecessor, Henry Creel. Bower explained that the character was not created as an embodiment of pure malice but rather as a person whose life was dramatically altered by a singular, devastating event, making his descent into villainy a result of personal history rather than inherent nature.

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Stakeholder Perspectives on Villainous Motivations

Charlie Vickers offered a distinct perspective on Sauron 's actions, framing the villain not merely as a destroyer but as a twisted healer of Middle-earth. Vickers suggested that from Sauron 's own internal viewpoint, he is often misunderstood and is genuinely attempting to make the world a more harmonious place, even if the methods required to achieve this harmony involve committing terrible and ruthless acts.

Jamie Campbell Bower acknowledged the depth of Sauron 's tragic elements but maintained that the origin story of Vecna holds greater emotional weight due to its human roots. Bower pointed out that Vecna was created as a person with a relatable past, whereas Sauron is a demigod figure, and while both characters exhibit tragedy, the human struggle of Vecna resonates differently with audiences seeking psychological depth.

When asked about the experience of playing such malevolent roles, Jamie Campbell Bower expressed genuine gratitude, describing the opportunity to portray evil as a total blessing and a gift. This sentiment highlights the artistic challenge and satisfaction actors find in exploring the darker sides of human and supernatural nature, allowing them to delve into complex psychological states that are rarely accessible in everyday life.

Impact on Viewers and Upcoming Releases

The debate between these two iconic villains serves to highlight the evolving landscape of antagonist storytelling in high-profile streaming series. Viewers are increasingly drawn to characters who challenge traditional moral binaries, forcing audiences to confront the origins of evil and the potential for redemption or tragedy in even the most despicable figures.

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For fans of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power , the next two episodes are scheduled to stream on November 18, bringing the conflict to a critical juncture. The season finale, consisting of two episodes, will air on November 25 on Prime Video, offering further insights into the motivations and consequences of the characters discussed in this comparison.