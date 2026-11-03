Saudi US Defence Ministers Discuss Houthi Threats and Regional De-escalation

Saudi Defence Minister Khalid bin Salman and US Secretary of Defence Pete Hegseth held strategic talks to address Houthi militia attacks and strengthen bilateral security cooperation in the Middle East.

Saudi Arabia and the United States are intensifying their diplomatic and military coordination to counter persistent security threats in the Middle East, specifically focusing on the ongoing hostilities involving the Houthi militia. This strategic alignment was underscored during a high-level telephone conference between Saudi Defence Minister Khalid bin Salman and United States Secretary of Defence Pete Hegseth. The conversation centered on reviewing bilateral defence cooperation and implementing measures to ease regional tensions that have been exacerbated by continued Houthi attacks on Saudi territory.

Strategic Defence Cooperation Review

Minister bin Salman and Secretary Hegseth utilized the telephone exchange to conduct a comprehensive assessment of the strategic defence partnership that links Riyadh and Washington. The two officials discussed shared security frameworks designed to protect national interests and maintain stability in the broader region. Their dialogue highlighted the importance of maintaining robust defence mechanisms to counter asymmetric threats posed by non-state actors operating in Yemen and the surrounding areas.

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The review also encompassed global developments that impact regional security dynamics. Both ministers agreed that coordinated efforts are essential to de-escalate tensions and prevent further escalation of conflicts. This joint approach aims to reinforce the alliance between the two nations, ensuring that their defence strategies remain aligned and effective against emerging threats.

Ongoing Hostilities and Houthi Threats

The discussion took place against the backdrop of renewed hostilities between the Houthi militia and the Saudi-led military coalition. The coalition, which supports Yemen's internationally recognised government, has been engaged in a sustained effort to counter the militant group's influence. Minister bin Salman explicitly referenced the terrorist attacks carried out by the Houthi militia against the Kingdom as a primary concern during the talks.

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These attacks have served as a catalyst for the renewed focus on bilateral defence cooperation. The Saudi leadership views the Houthi activities not only as a local conflict but as a significant threat to national security and regional stability. The emphasis on addressing these continued attacks underscores the urgent need for a unified response from international partners to mitigate the risk of further aggression.

Broader Regional Security Context

Saudi Arabia has led the regional military coalition against the Houthi militia since March 2015. This long-standing involvement began following the militant group's capture of Yemen's capital, Sanaa, and surrounding provinces in late 2014. The coalition's primary objective has been to restore the internationally recognised government and restore stability to Yemen, a mission that continues to require significant military and diplomatic resources.

The persistence of these hostilities highlights the complexity of the Yemen conflict and the challenges faced by the coalition. The involvement of international powers, such as the United States, is critical in supporting these efforts. The dialogue between bin Salman and Hegseth reflects the broader geopolitical strategy of containing the conflict and preventing it from spilling over into neighboring countries.

Global Diplomatic Implications

The talks between the Saudi and US defence leaders occur amidst a complex global security environment. While the primary focus remains on Yemen, the broader implications for regional stability are significant. The United States, under the leadership of President Donald Trump, has emphasized diplomatic efforts to prevent nuclear proliferation in Iran, stating that Tehran would never obtain nuclear weapons.

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President Trump has downplayed the possibility of renewed military strikes against Iran following the midterm elections, asserting that diplomatic channels remain open. This stance complements the de-escalation efforts discussed by the defence ministers, suggesting a coordinated approach to managing regional tensions. The overarching goal is to prevent further escalation and maintain a balance of power that discourages aggressive actions by state and non-state actors alike.