Saudi Minister Praises Turkish Defense Industry Experience Ahead of Istanbul Summit

Saudi Minister Bandar Al-Khorayef highlights Turkish defense industry expertise during the Istanbul summit, emphasizing joint localization efforts and investment opportunities for Saudi Vision 2030.

Saudi Minister of State and Cabinet member Bandar bin Ibrahim Al-Khorayef has publicly praised the Turkish defense industry as a pioneering model worthy of closer observation and collaboration. Speaking on the sidelines of the Türkiye- Saudi Arabia Defence Industry Days in Istanbul, Al-Khorayef emphasized that the Kingdom aims to learn from Ankara's successful localization strategies to address regional security challenges.

Turkish Experience As Regional Model

Al-Khorayef, who also serves as the acting governor of Saudi Arabia's General Authority for Military Industries, described the Turkish experience in defense manufacturing as both pioneering and essential for Saudi development. He stressed that the unique challenges facing the Middle East region require both nations to work closely together to localize critical industries. This sentiment was expressed during an interview held on the sidelines of the two-day event that took place in Istanbul on Wednesday and Thursday.

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The minister pointed to the growing industrial ties between the two nations, noting that cooperation has expanded significantly since the launch of Saudi Arabia's industrial and mining strategies. He highlighted that Saudi Arabia has made considerable progress in attracting foreign investment and is actively seeking to draw more capital through strategic partnerships with Turkish firms. Both sides view the convergence of interests in the defense sector as a foundation for deepening bilateral ties and ensuring long-term stability.

Private Sector Led Investment Framework

The cooperation framework between Riyadh and Ankara is built on shared interests, with both governments playing distinct roles to enable the private sector to lead investment and development. Al-Khorayef outlined a three-pronged approach to this partnership, starting with the identification of specific industrial priorities that Riyadh seeks to develop domestically.

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The second pillar involves creating a supportive environment for private companies, which includes providing necessary infrastructure, financing options, and dedicated support programs. The third element ensures the availability of contracts and a clear view of expected demand, allowing companies to plan investments and expand production with confidence. This structured approach aims to reduce risk for investors while accelerating the localization of defense production capabilities.

Future Focus On Technology And Human Capital

Looking ahead, the Saudi minister emphasized that the future of the defense sector is changing significantly, with the introduction of advanced technologies serving as a key pillar for growth. He believes that both Saudi Arabia and Türkiye possess strong youth capabilities, and the human resources and education systems in both countries will be among the most important foundations for building the future of this industry.

Al-Khorayef noted that Saudi Arabia is focused on attracting companies with specialized expertise and development capabilities. He pointed to the role of Saudi Arabian Military Industries and the Rukn programme in showcasing available opportunities to international partners. The participation of a large number of Turkish companies in the event reflects their commitment to understanding the needs of the Saudi market and exploring avenues for joint work.

Turkey Presents $120 Billion Portfolio

On Thursday, Haluk Gorgun, the Secretary of the Turkish Presidency of Defence Industries, stated that Türkiye is ready to expand defense cooperation with Saudi Arabia. He revealed that Türkiye has more than 1,400 defense industry projects with a combined portfolio worth around $120 billion. This massive industrial base positions Turkish companies as key partners for neighboring nations seeking to bolster their own defense capabilities.

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Gorgun added that Turkish defense companies are currently carrying out joint projects with their Saudi counterparts. These collaborations are directly supporting Saudi Arabia's goal of producing at least 50 percent of its military spending domestically, a central objective of Saudi Vision 2030. The two nations also share broader regional security initiatives, including the Mecca defense pact which formally took its first institutional decision in Istanbul in August and agreed to establish a secretariat under the pact.