The Saudi-led coalition says missile debris has caused damage in Riyadh.

The Saudi-led coalition said Yemen's Iran-backed Houthi rebels targeted the Saudi capital, Riyadh, and debris from a missile caused damage. The exchange of fire Thursday came after Saudi officials told allies that the conflict could last another six months .

It followed Iran widening its attacks on its neighbors Wednesday. Here is the latest news from the Middle East on Thursday. Read our full coverage here . Saudi-led coalition says missile debris caused damage in Riyadh The Saudi-led coalition fighting the Houthi rebels said that falling debris from a “missile threat” caused damage.

Also read Saudi-backed forces launch major attack on Houthis, and other Mideast news

In Riyadh’s financial district, damage was visible to one of the tallest buildings, the Public Investment Fund Tower, said a witness, who spoke on the condition of anonymity because of security concerns. Residents in Riyadh heard a loud explosion after receiving warnings, the witness said. The Houthis did not immediately claim responsibility for the attack, but the rebel group has repeatedly said it targeted Riyadh and its financial district over the past few weeks, including on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, the Houthi-run media office reported strikes on Yemen’s rebel-held capital of Sanaa early Thursday. The Saudi-led coalition also said it intercepted and destroyed missiles in the southern region overnight into Thursday. Alerts were issued in several areas warning of a potential threat. Riyadh’s financial district came under attack earlier this month, with falling debris damaging a building belonging to the state-owned oil giant Aramco.

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The attacks on Riyadh came after the kingdom launched major airstrikes this week across the Houthi-held territoryin Yemen. Crude oil shipments through the Strait of Hormuz fell in November The amount of crude oil being shipped through the Strait of Hormuz appears to have fallen since the start of November as Iran has increased its attacks on shipping. But substantial amounts of Mideast crude are still reaching a global economy that is increasingly well supplied with oil.

Crude flows through the strait alone are down to 8.5 million barrels a day, or half the prewar levels reached at the start of November, according to preliminary figures through Monday from marine data firm Kpler. Those numbers, however, could rise in coming days, Kpler said in a media briefing Wednesday.

Oil shipments out of the Mideast by all available routes — including both a U.S.-protected tanker route through the strait near the coast of Oman and pipelines that skirt the strait — amounted to 15 million barrels a day in the same period, according to Kpler. That represents about 64% of prewar flows, down from 97% in October.

Despite uncertainty over Middle East flows, oil prices have fallen in the wake of a report Friday from the International Energy Agency, which expects the global oil market to be oversupplied in the current quarter for the first time since the start of the Iran war. It cited continuing Mideast supplies and falling demand.

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Tanker operators and crews willing to risk using the U.S. route transit the strait at night with radio location systems and mobile phones turned off to avoid Iranian attacks. They then transfer oil to other tankers waiting in the Gulf of Oman, whicho ship it to customers in Asia and return into the Persian Gulf to repeat the process. That has kept oil flowing, but at enormous cost because of skyrocketing rates for chartering tankers.

And shipments of other key energy products such as liquefied natural gas and diesel remain well below prewar levels. ___ Eastwood reported from Cairo and McHugh reported from Frankfurt, Germany. ___ This report will be updated throughout the day as new developments emerge.