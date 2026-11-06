Saudi-Led Coalition Intercepts Houthi Ballistic Missile Targeting Medina

Qatar, Kuwait, Bahrain, and Jordan condemn Houthi missile attempt on Medina. Saudi air defenses intercept the projectile, sparking regional diplomatic solidarity and reaffirming support for Riyadh.

The Saudi-led coalition intercepted and destroyed a ballistic missile launched by the Houthi militia toward the city of Medina on Thursday, while simultaneously shooting down a drone over the Eastern Province. This defense action came amidst coordinated diplomatic condemnations from Qatar, Kuwait, Bahrain, and Jordan, who reaffirmed their full solidarity with Riyadh regarding the security of the kingdom.

Houthi Attack and Interception Details

Official statements from the Saudi-led coalition confirmed that the air defense systems successfully neutralized the ballistic projectile before it could reach its intended target in the Medina region. In addition to the missile interception, coalition forces also downed a Houthi militia drone operating within Saudi airspace. The Houthi militia has explicitly denied that its forces were responsible for targeting the region, despite the coalition's attribution of the attack.

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Regional Diplomatic Condemnation

Foreign ministries from Qatar, Kuwait, Bahrain, and Jordan issued strong joint statements on Thursday condemning the missile attempt as a violation of Saudi sovereignty and international law. These nations emphasized their unwavering support for all legitimate measures taken by Saudi Arabia to protect its citizens, residents, and territorial integrity against external threats.

Qatar and Kuwait Stance

The Qatar Foreign Ministry characterized the missile launch as a blatant provocation of Muslims and a reckless disregard for civilian lives. They stated that the attack represented a clear breach of international law and reaffirmed their support for Riyadh's right to safeguard its security. Similarly, the Kuwait Foreign Ministry expressed outright rejection of the continued attacks, calling them a flagrant violation of both Saudi sovereignty and international humanitarian law.

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Bahrain and Jordan Perspectives

Bahrain's Foreign Ministry warned that targeting Medina posed a direct threat not only to civilians but also to visitors of the Prophet's Mosque, describing the act as an assault on the sanctity of Islamic holy sites. Jordan's Foreign Ministry echoed these sentiments, labeling the attempt a provocation to Muslim sentiments and a blatant breach of the UN Charter, while calling for the UN Security Council to take firm deterrent measures against such aggression.

Context of Regional Conflict

This incident occurs against the backdrop of a protracted civil war in Yemen that began when the Houthi militia seized the capital, Sanaa, and other areas in September 2014. The Saudi-led Arab coalition has supported the internationally recognized Yemeni government since March 2015. Fighting has intensified in recent weeks, leading to repeated missile and drone attacks on Saudi territory by Houthi forces.