Saudi Crown Prince and Syrian President Strengthen Bilateral Ties in Riyadh

Mohammed bin Salman and Ahmed al-Sharaa meet in Riyadh to deepen economic cooperation, discuss reconstruction efforts, and address regional security challenges.

Kingdom of Saudi Arabia Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman met with Syria n President Ahmed al-Sharaa in Riyadh on Wednesday to reinforce diplomatic and economic ties between the two nations. The high-level discussions held at Al-Yamamah Palace focused on expanding bilateral cooperation across multiple sectors while addressing pressing regional and international developments. Senior ministers and government officials from both countries attended the summit to solidify strategic partnerships and foster long-term stability in the Middle East.

Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa Meeting Details

The Syrian delegation arrived at King Khalid International Airport, where they were received by Prince Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Abdulaziz, the deputy governor of the Riyadh Region. The group included key government figures such as the ministers of foreign affairs, expatriates, defense, finance, and industry, alongside the head of the General Intelligence Directorate. Their presence underscored the comprehensive nature of the talks and the commitment to addressing both political and economic dimensions of the relationship.

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Reconstruction and Industrial Cooperation Plans

Discussions centered on the strategic plans for Syria's reconstruction, including the rebuilding of damaged infrastructure and vital facilities that were affected by recent conflicts. On the eve of the visit, Syrian Minister of Industry and Internal Trade and Consumer Protection Basel Abdul Hannan met with Saudi Ambassador to Damascus Ghazi bin Rafea al-Anzi to finalize a draft memorandum of understanding on industrial cooperation. The proposed agreement aims to develop industrial cities and zones, improve production efficiency and product quality, and facilitate the exchange of expertise in industrial financing and project support.

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Regional Security and Stability Focus

Both leaders emphasized the critical importance of strengthening security and stability across the region during their exchange of views on international issues of mutual interest. The talks built upon previous engagements, including Ahmed al-Sharaa's trip to Riyadh on October 6, where they discussed bilateral relations and the upcoming stages of national reconstruction. These continued dialogues highlight a shared commitment to fostering peace and economic growth through sustained diplomatic engagement and practical policy coordination.

Ministerial Coordination and Next Steps

The participation of diverse ministerial delegations signals a coordinated approach to implementing the agreements reached during the summit. With the focus on developing industrial zones and enhancing trade mechanisms, both nations are positioning themselves for deeper economic integration. Future steps will likely involve detailed technical negotiations to operationalize the memorandum of understanding, ensuring that industrial and financial frameworks are aligned with the broader goals of regional stability and sustainable development.