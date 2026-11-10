Saudi Coalition Defends Riyadh from Houthi Missile Attacks

The Saudi-led coalition intercepted and destroyed three missiles launched by the Houthi militia toward Riyadh and southern Saudi Arabia, escalating regional hostilities.

The Saudi-led coalition has successfully intercepted and destroyed three missiles launched by the Houthi militia aimed at the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, marking a significant escalation in regional hostilities. Coalition spokesman Turki al-Maliki announced on the social media platform X that air defense batteries brought down a ballistic missile and a cruise missile directed at the capital, Riyadh. A second ballistic missile, intended for the kingdom's southern territory, was also neutralized before it could cause damage.

Defense Systems Intercept Threats to Capital

Coalition spokesman Turki al-Maliki confirmed that the coalition forces executed the interceptions during a period of intensified aerial threats. The defense systems engaged the incoming projectiles over Riyadh and the southern regions of Saudi Arabia. This defensive operation occurred amid weeks of escalating hostilities across the Middle East, highlighting the fragile security situation in the Arabian Peninsula.

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Saudi Civil Defence authorities had issued early-warning sirens across Riyadh prior to the interceptions. The alert was subsequently lifted after emergency officials confirmed that the aerial threat had completely passed. The successful defense of the capital demonstrates the operational readiness of the coalition's integrated air defense network.

Southern Cities Experience Similar Alerts

Residents in southwestern Saudi Arabia also experienced heightened security measures as the threat extended beyond the capital. Similar warning sirens sounded across the cities of Abha and Khamis Mushait during the incident. Emergency officials in these regions monitored the situation closely until the danger was confirmed to have passed.

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The coordination between civil defense agencies and military air defense batteries ensured that public safety warnings were issued promptly. These synchronized efforts minimized panic and allowed for the effective management of the aerial threats directed at both the northern and southern sectors of the kingdom.

Retaliatory Strikes on Houthi Infrastructure

In response to the missile launches, coalition aircraft conducted retaliatory strikes against Houthi militia positions in Yemen. Turki al-Maliki stated that coalition aircraft destroyed three military facilities in the Yemeni capital, Sanaa, on Monday. These targeted sites were reportedly utilized for the manufacturing of ballistic missile components, solid rocket propellant, and electronic systems.

The strikes represent a direct military response to the cross-border aggression. By targeting infrastructure essential for weapon production, the coalition aims to degrade the Houthi militia's capacity to launch long-range attacks. This escalation in military friction underscores the severity of the ongoing conflict between the Saudi-led coalition and the Houthi militia.

Regional Tensions Escalate Amid Pipeline Attack

The missile attacks follow a separate security incident involving Saudi Arabia's critical energy infrastructure. On Monday, an attack on the East-West crude pipeline in the western Medina region caused a contained fire. Although authorities did not formally identify the perpetrators behind this assault, it contributed to the heightened tension leading up to the missile crisis.

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Military friction between the Houthi militia and the Saudi-led coalition, which backs Yemen's internationally recognized government, has intensified sharply. The Houthi militia's advance in September towards strategic waterways has raised concerns about global maritime security. The Red Sea remains a critical bottleneck for international trade, located across the Arabian Peninsula from the Strait of Hormuz.

The combined events of the pipeline attack and the missile launches signal a dangerous new phase in the conflict. The coalition's ability to intercept the missiles while simultaneously striking back at Houthi facilities illustrates the complex dynamics of modern aerial warfare in the region. Global observers are monitoring the situation closely as diplomatic efforts struggle to contain the violence.