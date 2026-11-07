Saudi Backed Airstrikes Kill 25 in Yemen Village Near Sanaa

Houthi officials report that 25 people were killed and 30 wounded in al-Shariya village near Sanaa following Saturday airstrikes. Saudi Arabia is blamed for the attack as Yemen's civil war escalates.

A series of airstrikes struck the village of al-Shariya, located approximately 15 kilometers northeast of Yemen's capital, Sanaa, on Saturday, November 7, 2026. The attacks resulted in the deaths of at least 25 individuals and left 30 others wounded, according to an official statement from the Houthi-run Health Ministry. The majority of those injured in the incident were women and children, highlighting the civilian vulnerability in the renewed conflict zone.

Anees Alasbahi, a spokesman for the Houthi-run Health Ministry, provided the initial casualty figures to The Associated Press shortly after the attacks. He explicitly accused Saudi Arabia of orchestrating the strikes against the farming village. At the time of reporting, The Associated Press was unable to independently verify these claims. Additionally, Saudi Arabia's Information Ministry did not provide an immediate reply to requests for comment regarding the allegations.

Also read Airstrikes on a market in southwestern Yemen kill at least 20, Houthis say

Escalating Violence in Yemen Conflict

The violence in al-Shariya reflects a rapid deterioration of the security situation in Yemen. The country has experienced a collapse of a yearslong truce that held relatively steady during previous periods. Fighting has intensified between the Iranian-backed Houthis, who maintain control over Sanaa, the northern regions, and parts of the west. Opposing them are Saudi-backed forces based in the southern and eastern territories of the nation.

This latest incident follows another deadly event just one day prior. On Friday, an airstrike targeting a market in southern Yemen killed at least 30 people, as reported by Houthi officials. Both the Houthis and the Yemeni military, which is backed by Saudi Arabia, have blamed each other for carrying out that market attack. The reciprocal accusations underscore the deepening hostility and the breakdown of any remaining channels for de-escalation.

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Graphic Aftermath and Civilian Toll

Video footage released by Houthi-run Al-Masirah TV on November 7, 2026, documented the harrowing aftermath of the Saturday strikes. The broadcasts showed medical staff transporting the limp bodies of multiple young children out of ambulances at a local hospital. One image captured a little girl with a head injury described as cleaved open. Other children were seen lying on stretchers, bloodied and bandaged, while emergency workers tended to their wounds.

The visual evidence from al-Shariya displayed the complete destruction of residential houses, with rubble scattered widely and dust still filling the air. Residents were observed hiding in nearby agricultural fields to escape the immediate danger. Anees Alasbahi told Al-Masirah that the death toll had risen from an initial count of 22 to 25. He further alleged that civilians remained buried under the wreckage and that subsequent airstrikes targeted emergency workers attempting to rescue survivors.

Humanitarian Crisis and Historical Context

The renewal of active combat raises significant fears that Yemen will be dragged back into the full-scale horrors of a civil war that has persisted for over a decade. The conflict originated in 2014 when the Houthis advanced from the north, seized the capital, and forced out the internationally recognized government. Saudi Arabia subsequently assembled a coalition to support the government, launching a yearslong campaign of air bombardment that drew international condemnation for civilian casualties.

According to United Nations estimates, the war has claimed the lives of at least 150,000 people. This figure encompasses those killed in direct combat, as well as widespread deaths resulting from hunger and disease outbreaks exacerbated by the instability. While the lines of control remained largely static for several years, the relative quiet established by a 2022 truce collapsed during the summer of 2026.

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Strategic Shifts and Future Implications

The breakdown of the truce occurred when the Houthis launched new offensives, citing Saudi Arabia's continued blockade of their territory as the primary provocation. These rebels executed a lightning advance, capturing significant portions of Yemen's Red Sea coast and strategic islands within the Bab el-Mandeb Strait. Concurrently, the Houthis have increased strikes on Saudi infrastructure, targeting oil facilities, military sites, and shipping lanes in the Red Sea.

In response, the Saudi-led coalition states it has been conducting airstrikes within Houthi-held areas to neutralize rebel military infrastructure. The heaviest ground fighting has centered around Taiz, a strategic city in the south that remains under government control. The Houthis have now encircled Taiz, drastically worsening the humanitarian situation for civilians who are struggling to secure drinking water and food supplies amid restricted movement.