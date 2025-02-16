Saudi Arabia Willing to Host Trump-Putin Summit

Former U.S. President Donald Trump has proposed a summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin, with Saudi Arabia expressing interest in hosting the meeting. Trump, after phone conversations with both Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, discussed the possibility of a summit, emphasizing the need for peace in Ukraine.

The Saudi Arabia n Foreign Ministry confirmed on Friday its interest in hosting a summit between former President Donald Trump and his Russia n counterpart, Vladimir Putin , in the near future. This follows Trump's suggestion of a potential meeting during a phone conversation with Putin on Wednesday, during which the two agreed to meet in person at least once.

This phone call was preceded by another conversation with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, focusing on plans to end the ongoing Russian invasion of Ukraine. Trump, after his conversations with both presidents, told reporters in Washington that he would be happy to travel to Russia to meet with Putin and expected the Russian leader to come to the United States. He also suggested Saudi Arabia as a neutral third-party location to host a summit. \'In fact, we expect that he'll come here, and I'll go there, and we're going to meet also, probably in Saudi Arabia. The first time we'll meet in Saudi Arabia,' Trump stated. Riyadh responded enthusiastically to the potential summit host suggestion. The Saudi Foreign Ministry issued a statement on Friday commending the phone call between the two leaders and the announcement regarding the possibility of a summit involving both presidents in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. \'The Kingdom expresses its welcome to hosting the summit in Saudi Arabia, and reaffirms its ongoing efforts to achieve lasting peace between Russia and Ukraine, which began with the outbreak of the Ukrainian crisis,' the statement read. Trump also announced on Friday that he is planning a tour to several Middle Eastern nations, including Saudi Arabia, in the near future to discuss trade, peace, and regional concerns in the Middle East. Following the calls, Trump described his conversation with Putin as 'highly productive.' Among the topics discussed, according to Trump, were Ukraine, the Middle East, 'energy, artificial intelligence … and various other subjects.' 'We want to stop the millions of deaths taking place in the War with Russia/Ukraine. President Putin even used my very strong Campaign motto of, 'COMMON SENSE.' We both believe very strongly in it,' Trump wrote. 'The conversation went very well. He, like President Putin, wants to make PEACE,' Trump said in a separate statement on his website Truth Social. 'We discussed a variety of topics having to do with the War, but mostly, the meeting that is being set up on Friday in Munich, where Vice President JD Vance and Secretary of State Marco Rubio will lead the Delegation.





