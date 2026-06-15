Saudi Arabia Unveils Ambitious Wimbledon-Inspired National Tennis Centre as Part of Qiddiya City Development

Saudi Arabia has announced plans for a grand National Tennis Centre in Qiddiya City, featuring design elements reminiscent of Wimbledon, including purple and green color schemes and a grass-clad exterior. The facility, set to be the largest in the region with 33,000 seats across 30 courts, will host hard-court competitions and includes a retractable roof for climate control. The project is a cornerstone of the kingdom's Vision 2030 and reflects growing investment in global tennis through the Public Investment Fund, though past events have faced challenges in attracting large audiences.

Saudi Arabia has revealed an ambitious plan to construct a massive National Tennis Centre that draws strong visual inspiration from the All England Club, the venue for Wimbledon .

Images of the complex, poised to become the largest tennis facility in the region, showcase designs by the prestigious architectural firm Populous, incorporating Wimbledon's iconic purple and green colour palette. The centre court will feature a retractable roof for climate control to counter the extreme daytime heat, and in another nod to the British Grand Slam tournament, the structure will be covered in a grass-like material, as will several other show courts.

Inside, however, instead of the natural turf Wimbledon is famous for, the 15,000-capacity centre court will host matches on hard courts painted in the signature purple and green hues. With a total seating capacity of 33,000 spread across 30 courts-including indoor, outdoor, and practice courts, plus two clay courts-the nation's Sports Minister, Abdulaziz bin Turki Al-Faisal, emphasized that the complex 'represents an important pillar in developing tennis in the Kingdom.

' Abdullah Aldawood, managing director of Qiddiya Investment Company, added: 'We are building a world-class home for tennis at every level, where the world's best players can compete, the next generation of Saudi talent can reach their potential, and families and communities across Saudi Arabia can experience this great sport. ' The National Tennis Centre is designed to be the heart of Qiddiya City, a planned hub for entertainment, sports, and culture located 30 miles from Riyadh, forming a key part of Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030 diversification strategy.

The publication of the design underscores Saudi Arabia's aggressive push into the world of tennis, following significant investments by the kingdom's Public Investment Fund (PIF). These include sponsorship of the ATP and WTA tours, backing of tournaments such as the Queen's Club events in London, and a partnership with the WTA itself.

Saudi Arabia has already secured an ATP Masters 1000 tournament to be held from 2028 and has hosted the high-profile 'Six Kings Slam' exhibition for two consecutive years, featuring stars like Carlos Alcaraz, Novak Djokovic, and Jannik Sinner. However, not all ventures have been long-lasting; the WTA Finals, the season-ending championship for women's tennis, is set to leave Riyadh after its three-year deal concludes this November.

Despite huge prize money-including a record £4.7 million for the Six Kings Slam winner-events in the region have sometimes struggled to draw sell-out crowds. The new centre court will serve as a multi-use arena within Qiddiya City, aligning with the city's broader vision as an entertainment capital.

Other projects under construction in Qiddiya include an 18-hole championship golf course designed by Nick Faldo, a horse racing venue, a dedicated Gaming and Esports district, a performing arts centre, and the Prince Mohammed bin Salman Stadium, which will host matches during the 2034 FIFA World Cup. Eno Polo, CEO of the ATP, praised the National Tennis Centre as 'a remarkable addition to the global tennis landscape,' noting that facilities of this scale and quality are vital for the sport's continued growth.

'By providing a world-class stage for competition alongside opportunities for participation at all levels, the National Tennis Centre has the potential to make a lasting impact on the sport across the region for years to come,' he stated





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Saudi Arabia National Tennis Centre Qiddiya City Wimbledon Vision 2030 Public Investment Fund ATP WTA Tennis Architecture Populous

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