The Public Investment Fund's Riyadh tower sustained damage from falling debris after Houthi missile intercepts, highlighting escalating regional tensions and security threats.

Saudi Arabia reported structural damage to the Public Investment Fund headquarters in Riyadh on Thursday following an attempted missile strike by the Houthi militia. Journalists in the capital heard a powerful explosion in the early hours of the morning, prompting civil defense authorities to initially issue a warning of potential danger before confirming the immediate threat had passed. Military coalition spokesperson Turki al Maliki confirmed that Saudi forces successfully addressed a missile threat launched toward the city, stating that initial assessments indicated the damage to the iconic tower resulted from falling debris rather than a direct impact.

The damaged skyscraper is the highest building in Riyadh's King Abdullah Financial District, standing 385 meters tall with 80 floors. It serves as a major symbol of Saudi Arabia's ambitious economic diversification efforts away from oil dependency. The Public Investment Fund, chaired by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, manages more than $900 billion in assets and plays a central role in the kingdom's strategic transformation. The targeting of this specific location underscores the high-profile nature of the assets involved and the significant economic stakes for the region.

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The coalition also reported intercepting five ballistic missiles launched towards Saudi Arabia's southern region, which shares a border with Yemen. This indicates a broadened scope of the attack beyond the capital, highlighting the intensifying conflict that had largely subsided following a ceasefire in 2022. The renewed hostilities have led to significant territorial gains by the Houthi militia and their advance towards Aden, the interim capital, challenging the security stability that the Kingdom has worked hard to maintain.

On the same day, the coalition claimed to have destroyed a ballistic missile launch platform in Dhamar, south of Sanaa. The coalition identified this location as the source used to target Riyadh during the recent assault. This military action reflects the ongoing capability and resolve of the Houthi militia to project power deep into Saudi territory. The attacks demonstrate the serious risks facing both civilian populations and critical infrastructure in the region.

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The renewed fighting has resulted in a severe humanitarian crisis, with the United Nations reporting that more than 1,600 people have been killed and over 300,000 displaced in the latest phase of the conflict. The security situation continues to deteriorate rapidly, posing substantial threats to regional stability. The attacks on Riyadh and other parts of the country have drawn international attention to the escalating tensions and the potential for further violence in the coming weeks.

Amidst these escalating hostilities, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman met with US Central Command chief Admiral Brad Cooper in Riyadh on Thursday. The discussion focused on bilateral relations, with a particular emphasis on military cooperation and regional developments. This high-level diplomatic engagement occurred just a day after another powerful explosion rattled parts of Riyadh, where the coalition reported the interception of two drones launched by the Houthi militias. The coordination between Saudi Arabia and the United States highlights the international dimensions of the conflict and the efforts to strengthen defensive capabilities against ongoing threats.