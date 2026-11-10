Saudi Arabia Sentences Kenyan Domestic Worker to 100 Lashes After Birth

A Kenyan domestic worker in Saudi Arabia faces 100 lashes for giving birth outside marriage, with no lawyer and no clear route home for her 1-year-old son.

Saudi Arabia has sentenced Esther Wanja Muthoni, a 40-year-old domestic worker from Kenya and mother of five, to 100 lashes after she gave birth outside of marriage. The sentence, reported by the New York Times, is a severe blow to a woman who has tried for more than a year to return to Kenya with her child and has been blocked at every turn. The case shows the limits of a decade of social and legal reforms in the kingdom, where women can be jailed for 'illegal pregnancy'.

Ms. Muthoni was working legally in Saudi Arabia through Maharah Human Resources, a Saudi corporation, when she became pregnant after a brief relationship with an Egyptian resident of the kingdom. Her case is one of many involving East African women recruited as housekeepers and nannies. Her 1-year-old son, Abudy, is at the center of the case.

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How the Sentence Was Reached in Riyadh

A court in Riyadh found Ms. Muthoni guilty of having sex before marriage in October, and the court sentenced her to 100 lashes. Multiple hearings took place last summer before a three-judge panel at a criminal court in Riyadh, according to court documents. The judges relied on an orthodox interpretation of Islamic law that prescribes 100 lashes based on a verse in the Quran.

The legal system of Saudi Arabia is grounded in Sharia, or Islamic law. Because the kingdom lacks a written penal code, judges interpret Islamic law on a case-by-case basis. The court judgment does not suggest that the state pursued the father, a man named Mohamud, who had left the country according to statements Ms. Muthoni gave to police.

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Ms. Muthoni says she was provided with a court translator but not a lawyer. Indigent defendants in Saudi criminal cases are entitled to state-sponsored lawyers, but trials often proceed without them in practice, even in some capital cases, according to experts. Without legal representation, she did not appeal the sentence.

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Ekaterina Porras Sivolobova, a labour migration analyst and founder of the nonprofit Do Bold, told the New York Times that the sentence does not align with international human rights standards. She said the punishment strips a mother of her dignity and does the opposite of protecting vulnerable women, adding that it targets them.

In 2020, the Saudi government announced significant curbs to the sentence of lashes. State-owned media described that announcement as a landmark decision. However, the decision left a loophole for cases in which Islamic law prescribes flogging, including sex outside marriage, and Ms. Muthoni's situation exposes inconsistencies in the kingdom's reforms.

Analysts note that sex and pregnancy outside marriage sit in a legal grey area, where some women face no repercussions and others are prosecuted. It is impossible to determine how often lashing is still ordered, because judgements for morality crimes are not routinely published.

Failures of Consular Support and Shelter Access

According to the New York Times investigation, Kenya's diplomats, who are responsible for issuing birth certificates and helping mothers and children return home, frequently ignore such women, insult them and solicit bribes for sex. The children of unwed mothers are regularly denied birth certificates.

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After Ms. Muthoni gave birth in August 2025 in staff housing, a supervisor discovered her and took her to hospital, where police officers detained her for questioning about the pregnancy. She was released but was then refused entry to staff accommodation and a shelter. She also received no help from the Kenyan Embassy.

Ms. Muthoni then lived at a petrol station that had become a meeting place for migrant mothers, many of whom craved deportation with their children. Last year, Maharah provided her with somewhere to stay and the Kenyan Embassy provided documents permitting her to depart, but she could not leave while the legal case against her was pending.

Impact on Migrant Mothers and Next Steps

The case highlights wider risks for East African domestic workers in Saudi Arabia. The New York Times reported that hundreds of Kenyan women have been killed, while reports of rape and beatings are common. For women who become pregnant, giving birth brings added punishment and danger.

Ms. Muthoni told the newspaper in a phone interview last month that she was so afraid and did not think she could endure the lashes. She said she did not deserve this punishment. Under Saudi law, women are seated and clothed while lashed across the body with a bamboo stick.

The New York Times alleged that Ms. Muthoni and her son are victims of an exploitative industry that recruits African women to Saudi Arabia in a labour pipeline from which top Kenyan government officials profit. The court's ruling has not been followed by a published appeal, because Ms. Muthoni did not appeal her sentence.