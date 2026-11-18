Saudi Arabia's Red Sea Film Festival has forged a strategic partnership with the Cairo Film Festival.

Saudi Arabia’s Red Sea Film Foundation and the Cairo International Film Festival have announced what is being called a “strategic partnership” that will see the introduction of a dedicatedNews of the agreement comes after the Red Sea fest — which is most prominent film event and market in the Arab world — canceled its sixth edition, which was scheduled to take place from Dec. 3 to 12.

The decision was made following turbulence in Saudi Arabia due to an escalation in its conflict with Yemen’s Iran-backed Houthi rebels, who targeted several Saudi cities. Here's Where to Watch the Virginia Tech Hokies vs. SMU Mustangs Game Live Online The Red Sea fest has said it will return in the fourth quarter of 2027 with a “renewed vision and a program that continues to celebrate cinema and filmmakers from Saudi Arabia, the region and around the world,” according to a press release.

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Starting in 2027, there will be a dedicated Red Sea Film Festival Award presented in Cairo to an outstanding film selected from that fest’s program.

“The award will further strengthen ties between the two festivals while providing additional recognition for exceptional cinematic storytelling,” according to a statement. “The agreement will also facilitate greater collaboration in film programming, creating opportunities for both festivals to showcase selected films from each other’s programmes, including productions supported by the Red Sea Fund,” the statement added. “This exchange will help broaden the reach of these films, connect filmmakers with new audiences, and encourage greater collaboration across the regional film industry.

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” The Red Sea and Cairo fests partnership will also focus on film preservation and cultural exchange. The two entities will collaborate “on an exchange of restored films, with a dedicated weeklong screening program planned in Cairo following the fest’s 2027 edition,” according to the statement.

The Red Sea Film Foundation has supported the restoration of more than 20 films, including some of Egyptian cinema’s most celebrated works like Youssef Chahine’s “The Choice” , “Watch Out for Zouzou” and “Love in Karnak” .

“As Cairo International Film Festival marks 50 years since its founding, this partnership opens a new chapter of cooperation between two institutions committed to Arab cinema,” said Cairo fest chief Hussein Fahmy in a statement. Commented Faisal Baltyuor, CEO of the Red Sea Film Foundation: “Egypt has played a defining role in the history of Arab cinema, and Cairo International Film Festival continues to be one of the region’s most important platforms for filmmakers and audiences alike.

We are proud to strengthen our relationship through a partnership that reflects our shared commitment to supporting outstanding films, creating opportunities for filmmakers, and preserving our cinematic heritage. ”The Business of Being a Business Manager; ‘The Secret Reading Club of Kabul’ Directors on Finding Inspiration and Courage