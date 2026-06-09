Saudi Arabia Launches Le Cordon Bleu Campus in Riyadh to Train Next Generation of Chefs

CEO Mayada Badr of the Saudi Culinary Arts Commission negotiates the arrival of Le Cordon Bleu to Riyadh's Misk City, creating the first such school in the Gulf to develop local culinary talent and blend Saudi flavors with classical French training, as part of Vision 2030 cultural expansion.

Chef Mayada Badr , a celebrated patisserie owner and cultural ambassador, is leading a transformative moment for Saudi culinary arts as CEO of the Saudi Culinary Arts Commission .

Her mission is to nurture homegrown talent through a historic partnership with Le Cordon Bleu, bringing the world-renowned culinary school to Riyadh's Mohammed bin Salman Nonprofit City. The campus, spanning 2,000 square meters, marks Le Cordon Bleu's first presence in the Arabian Peninsula and the Gulf region. This initiative aligns with Saudi Vision 2030's push for cultural and economic diversification.

Mayada's personal journey-from childhood dreams in Saudi Arabia to training at Le Cordon Bleu in Paris and working at prestigious establishments like Ladurée and a two-Michelin-star restaurant-makes her an inspiring figure for aspiring chefs. Her Pink Camel patisserie, dubbed the Queen of Macaroons, showcases Saudi creativity with sweets. The new school will blend classical French techniques with local flavors, empowering a generation to innovate.

Mayada draws parallels to Marthe Distel, who founded Le Cordon Bleu in 1895, and believes the institution will help Saudi chefs earn Michelin stars. The Culinary Arts Commission, part of the Ministry of Culture, is one of 11 sector commissions driving Saudi's cultural renaissance. The Misk City campus will join other universities and labs dedicated to youth development. Mayada emphasizes that food is deeply rooted in Saudi culture, and with formal training, local chefs can achieve global excellence.

The partnership was formalized in 2023 with Le Cordon Bleu's leadership and Misk City officials. As the school opens, it promises to become a hub for culinary innovation, blending tradition with modernity. Mayada's story reflects a broader shift: Saudi Arabia is investing in its creative economy, inviting international expertise while celebrating its heritage. The project has already sparked excitement among food enthusiasts and industry watchers, anticipating a new wave of Saudi culinary talent on the world stage.

With this collaboration, Riyadh positions itself as a regional hub for gastronomy, education, and cultural exchange. Mayada's leadership exemplifies how personal passion can fuel national transformation, turning a childhood fascination with food into a strategic asset for the Kingdom's future





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Mayada Badr Le Cordon Bleu Saudi Culinary Arts Commission Misk City Riyadh Culinary Education Saudi Vision 2030 Pastry Michelin Star Gastronomy

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