Saudi Arabia intercepts missiles as Aramco building in Riyadh is damaged, and other Mideast news

Saudi Arabia has intercepted missiles targeting its capital, with debris damaging an Aramco building in Riyadh.

Saudi Arabia intercepted incoming missiles targeting the kingdom's capital and other regions on Sunday, with falling debris damaging a building belonging to the state-owned oil giant Aramco in Riyadh’s financial district.

No casualties were reported. There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the attack by Yemen's Iran-backed Houthi rebels, who have claimed such attacks in the past.

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Meanwhile, the United Arab Emirates said it rescued 22 crew members after a fire broke out aboard a cargo ship in the Sea of Oman, as risks to commercial shipping in the region remain high amid the war in the Middle East . In Israel, President Isaac Herzog tapped Benjamin Netanyahu's main rival and the country's former military chief, Gadi Eisenkot , to form the next government, dealing another blow to the incumbent prime minister in the wake of the Oct. 27 election.

Here is the latest news from the Middle East on Sunday. Read our full coverage here . Aramco building in Riyadh sustains damage after missile interceptions Witnesses in Riyadh said they heard a loud explosion on Sunday morning and described damage across multiple floors of an Aramco building in the King Abdullah Financial District in Riyadh. Some floors appeared to be heavily damaged and others showed damage to the exterior glass.

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The witnesses spoke on condition of anonymity because of security concerns. The Saudi-led coalition said its air defenses intercepted two ballistic missiles and two cruise missiles targeting Riyadh and other regions early Sunday, accusing the Houthis of launching the ballistic missiles. The Saudi energy ministry said the attempted attack resulted in “falling shrapnel that caused minor damage to the building. ” It added that there were no casualties.

The Saudi Center for International Communication and Aramco did not immediately respond to a request for comment by The Associated Press. Also, the Saudi-led coalition said it intercepted a ballistic missile overnight targeting Saudi Arabia’s southern region , which borders Yemen and has repeatedly come under Houthi attacks. The latest developments follow Saudi airstrikes on Saturday near Sanaa, Yemen's capital that is held by the Houthis. Houthi officials said the strikes killed at least 27 people.

— By Sally Abou AlJoud in Beirut The UAE rescues 22 crew members after a cargo ship fire in the Sea of Oman The UAE National Guard said the crew members — all of Arab nationalities — were in stable condition after receiving first aid following a rescue when their cargo ship caught fire in the Sea of Oman. The National Guard did not identify the vessel or specify the cause of the fire.

The United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations, a British military organization that monitors maritime security incidents, said Sunday that a tanker caught fire on Saturday about 8 nautical miles northwest of Khasab, Oman, prompting the evacuation of its crew. The British organization did not identify the vessel or say who targeted it. It was unclear whether it was the same ship whose crew the UAE had helped evacuate. The incident comes amid heightened risks to commercial shipping in the region.

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On Saturday, U.S. forces disabled a St. Kitts-flagged cargo ship in the Gulf of Oman, saying it had attempted to breach the U.S. naval blockade of Iran . The blockade has been enforced in and around the strategic Strait of Hormuz, a crucial waterway for global oil shipments. Separately, the Iranian military said late Saturday that two tankers had struck mines in the Hormuz area and caught fire. It did not identify the vessels’ flags or destinations.

Israel’s president taps Netanyahu's election rival to form the next government After days of consultations with parties elected to the Israeli parliament, or Knesset, on Oct. 27, Herzog said late on Saturday that he had decided to designate Eisenkot to form the next government. Herzog’s decision is another blow to Netanyahu, who lost his parliamentary majority in the election, which produced no winner with a clear majority.

The president's decision does not guarantee that Eisenkot will be the next prime minister. After an official ceremony on Sunday, Eisenkot will launch complicated negotiations with potential coalition partners. Eisenkot will have up to six weeks to form a coalition government, a challenging task in a deeply divided country reeling from the Oct. 7, 2023, attack by Hamas-led militants and the three years of wars that have followed in Gaza and beyond.

___ This report will be updated throughout the day as new developments emerge.