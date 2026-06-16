Saudi Arabia and Uruguay play to 1-1 draw in World Cup Group H opener

Abdulelah Al-Amri scored on a rebound for Saudi Arabia in the 41st minute, and Uruguay's Maxi Araújo equalized in the 80th minute as the teams drew 1-1 in their World Cup opener at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida. Uruguay dominated possession with 28 attempts on goal but could not break through until Araújo fired a rebound past goalkeeper Mohammed Al-Owais. Al-Amri's first-half goal came after a header was palmed away by Uruguay's Fernando Muslera. Saudi Arabia, who stunned Argentina in the 2022 World Cup opener, managed to hold the two-time champion Uruguay until late. The result marked a surprising start for Group H, which includes Spain and Cape Verde.

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — Abdulelah Al-Amri scored on a rebound in the 41st minute for Saudi Arabia , and Uruguay 's Maxi Araújo responded with an equalizer in the 80th as the teams played to a 1-1 draw in their World Cup opener on Monday.

Uruguay controlled most of the second half but didn't break through until Araújo fired a rebound past goalkeeper Mohammed Al-Owais from close range. La Celeste dominated possession and had 28 attempts on goal to Saudi Arabia's seven but trailed until late in the second half. It was the fourth international goal for Araújo and second at Hard Rock Stadium, home to the NFL's Miami Dolphins.

Al-Amri, who had a shot denied by Uruguay's Fernando Muslera earlier in the first half, put his squad ahead with a quick tap-in after Muslera palmed away a header. Al-Amri fell to his knees after the goal and placed his head down on the pitch as he was showered with cheers from Saudi Arabia fans, who were greatly outnumbered in South Florida but loud enough to make up the difference.

Four years ago, they watched their team deliver one of the most memorable moments of the 2022 World Cup, coming back to stun Lionel Messi and eventual champion Argentina 2-1 in Saudi Arabia's opening match. Monday's result was much less dramatic, but Saudi Arabia — behind a mostly solid performance by Al-Owais — was able to shut out Uruguay, a two-time World Cup champion, until late. La Celeste had plenty of chances.

Al-Owais denied a point-blank header from Federico Vinas in the first half, then got his fingertips on an attempt by Manuel Ugarte in the 61st. He also denied Federico Valverde's attempt a couple of minutes into stoppage time. The result capped a surprising day for Group H — made up of Saudi Arabia, Uruguay, Spain and Cape Verde. It was also a matchup of the past, present and future in World Cup history.

Uruguay hosted the first World Cup in 1930 and will host a match commemorating the tournament’s centennial in 2030, and Saudi Arabia will host the World Cup in 2034. Among those at the match: FIFA President Gianni Infantino, Miami Heat star Bam Adebayo, former NFL star Chad Ochocinco and longtime Uruguay standout Luis Suárez -- Messi’s teammate with Inter Miami who was not picked to represent his country at this tournament.2026 World Cup Round of 16 Odds: Which Teams Will Make It?

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