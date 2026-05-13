Saudi Arabia and the UAE conduct secretive military strikes on Iran

The text reveals that Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) have both carried out secret military strikes on Iran, claiming they were not a part of the ongoing war. Both nations have a long history of condemning Tehran's aggression in the Middle East but have frequently denied being actively engaged in conflicts. However, it was revealed that the UAE's Armed Forces have carried out an attack on Iran's Lavan Island oil refinery, causing significant damage. Meanwhile, Saudi Arabia launched numerous unpublicized strikes on Iran in retaliation for attacks on Saudi soil. This discovery has raised eyebrows as Saudi Arabia is now known to have directly carried out military action on Iranian soil, displaying a more aggressive approach. The reports further highlight the widening of the conflict between the two nations and the current escalation.

Saudi Arabia and the UAE both carried out secretive military strikes on Iran , although both stated they were not a part of the war in the Middle East.

The UAE's armed forces targeted an oil refinery on Iran's Lavan Island, causing significant damage with the aim of extracting a cost from Iran. Saudi Arabia launched numerous unpublicised strikes on Iran in retaliation for attacks in the kingdom. Both strikes were carried out in retaliation for attacks committed on them in the Middle East war. Saudi Arabia's attack marked the first time it directly carried out military action on Iranian soil.

The Iranian and Western officials revealed that a de-escalation agreement was struck between Saudi Arabia and Iran, which followed Saudi retaliation and led to an understanding between the two countries to de-escalate tensions





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Saudi Arabia and the UAE conduct secretive military strikes on IranThe text reveals that Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) have both carried out secret military strikes on Iran, claiming they were not a part of the ongoing war. Both nations have a long history of condemning Tehran's aggression in the Middle East but have frequently denied being actively engaged in conflicts. However, it was revealed that the UAE's Armed Forces have carried out an attack on Iran's Lavan Island oil refinery, causing significant damage. Meanwhile, Saudi Arabia launched numerous unpublicized strikes on Iran in retaliation for attacks on Saudi soil. This controversy indicates the ongoing tensions between Iran and its regional rivals, and the efforts to prevent the escalation of the conflict.

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