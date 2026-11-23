Saudi Arabia and Egypt condemn recent drone strikes in Sudan that damaged a UN building in Khartoum. OCHA stresses the risk to humanitarian staff amid ongoing conflict between the SAF and RSF.

Foreign ministries in Saudi Arabia and Egypt have issued strong condemnations following drone attacks in the Greater Khartoum region of Sudan on Sunday. The diplomatic interventions come after the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs reported that a UN building in a civilian area was struck while staff were inside.

Saudi Arabia And Egypt Issue Condemnations

The Saudi Foreign Ministry described the drone strikes as brutal acts that must be halted immediately. Riyadh urged all parties to strictly respect international humanitarian law and protect innocent civilians living in the conflict zone.

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Similarly, Egypt condemned the targeting of civilian facilities and international organizations within Sudan. Cairo stated that the attacks resulted in civilian casualties and significant damage to infrastructure. The Egyptian government emphasized the need to safeguard international personnel operating in the region.

OCHA Reports Attack On UN Facility

Earlier on Sunday, the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs confirmed that drones targeted Khartoum. The agency reported that a UN building located in a civilian neighborhood was damaged during the strike. Staff members were present in the facility at the time of the attack.

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United Nations officials expressed deep concern over the safety of humanitarian workers. They stated that it is unacceptable for aid personnel to be put at such significant risk while performing their duties. The agency stressed that humanitarian assets are protected under international humanitarian law.

Clashes Between SAF And RSF Continue

Witnesses reported hearing anti-aircraft fire and explosions as Sudanese army air defenses responded to the drone attack. The violence has intensified fighting between the Sudanese Armed Forces and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces.

Smoke rose from the skies during clashes in Khartoum on May 5 2023, marking a period of sustained conflict. The ongoing war has engulfed the nation since April 2023 when disagreements arose regarding the integration of the paramilitary force into the regular military.

Impact On Civilians And Humanitarian Aid

The conflict has caused widespread destruction of civilian infrastructure across Sudan. Hospitals and medical facilities have been heavily damaged, complicating relief efforts for displaced populations. Tens of thousands of people have been killed since the fighting began.

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Millions have been displaced from their homes due to the ongoing violence. The humanitarian crisis continues to deepen as international organizations struggle to provide aid. The recent attack on the UN building highlights the dangers faced by aid workers in the region.