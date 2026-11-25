Saudi Arabia's 2027 budget confirms major infrastructure investments including the Riyadh Metro Line 7 phase, three mega-parks, and smart-transport upgrades in Makkah to drive economic growth.

The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia has released the final budget statement for the 2027 fiscal year, outlining a comprehensive pipeline of urban infrastructure projects designed to stimulate economic growth and enhance quality of life. The document confirms significant state spending on the Riyadh Metro's new Line 7, three new mega-parks under the Green Riyadh initiative, and a smart-transport overhaul in Makkah. These investments signal a continued strategic focus on large-scale development sites and digital management systems to support the nation's vision for modern urban centers.

Strategic Transit Investments and Metro Expansion Details

The Ministry of Finance has identified the first phase of the Riyadh Metro's Line 7 as a headline commitment in the 2027 budget. This new transit corridor will span 66 kilometers and include 19 stations, with a designed capacity to handle 25,000 passengers per hour. The project is not merely about adding capacity but is framed as a critical connectivity play intended to link major economic hubs across the capital. By integrating these transit routes with broader urban planning goals, the government aims to reduce road congestion and increase land appreciation around new stations.

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The budget also includes an 8.4-kilometer extension of the existing Line 2, which will run from King Saud University to the Diriyah Gate development. This extension is designed to stitch together some of the capital's most significant projects, creating a seamless transport network for commuters. The economic return to gross domestic product from linking these major projects through the new metro infrastructure is estimated at approximately SAR 70 billion. This figure highlights the expectation that value will be generated less through direct fare revenue and more through development density and improved accessibility.

Green Spaces and Neighborhood Development Programs

Pairing transit expansion with environmental sustainability, the 2027 budget allocates resources for three new mega-parks covering more than 550,000 square meters. Under the Green Riyadh program, these parks will feature the planting of over 585,000 trees and shrubs, directly tying urban greening to real-estate value and public health goals. The Royal Commission for Riyadh City is tasked with managing these green spaces while simultaneously addressing residential services in targeted districts.

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In parallel with environmental initiatives, the budget targets SAR 14.3 billion in investment to develop eight sites under the developed-neighbourhoods programme. This initiative aims to raise land-use efficiency and improve residential services by preparing land for private-sector development rather than relying on direct state construction. The Royal Commission for Riyadh City will lead this effort to attract capital, ensuring that the new infrastructure supports sustainable urban expansion and higher quality living standards for residents in these specific zones.

Smart Mobility Upgrades in Makkah and the Holy Sites

A significant portion of the budget is dedicated to Makkah and the Holy Sites, where the Royal Commission is tasked with upgrading transport and smart-mobility systems. The plan involves modernizing stations, expanding services, and deploying digital tools to manage pilgrim movement more effectively. The stated goals are to ensure smoother travel for pilgrims and worshippers while providing better data for planning and crowd management during high-traffic religious seasons.

The 2027 plans build directly on the delivery record of 2026, which included a 40% cut in trip times for pilgrims and SAR 16.3 billion in development-site investment. During that period, five model transport stations were established, and the Hajj 1447 season processed a record 1.2 million Hady and Adahi sacrifices. Operational efficiency in Makkah improved by 50% year on year, demonstrating the effectiveness of previous digital and physical infrastructure investments that the new budget aims to expand further.

Broader Urban Impact and Cumulative Achievements

The 2027 budget statement serves as a roadmap for urban improvements beyond just transit, including infrastructure upgrades, more green space, and better wayfinding in the Holy Sites. It references broader cumulative achievements since the network launched, such as 500 million cumulative public-transport trips in Riyadh and the launch of all six metro lines. The document also highlights a jump in King Saud University's QS ranking from 143rd to 107th globally, linking educational prestige with infrastructure connectivity.

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Cumulative ridership data indicates that the network has served 22.37 million students and 4.41 million elderly passengers, underscoring the social impact of these mobility investments. With 235 kilometers of roads and corridors already greened and 42 heritage and enrichment sites drawing 9 million visitors in the previous year, the budget aims to sustain this momentum. The combination of smart-mobility, urban greening, and real-estate development positions the Kingdom to handle future growth while maintaining the high standards required for its global economic and religious hubs.