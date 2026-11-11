Saucony, Merrell Again to Headline Wolverine’s Q3 Earnings Results

Analysts see continued growth at the Merrell and Saucony brands when Wolverine World Wide reports third quarter earnings Thursday.

. We thus forecast a 2-cent third quarter earnings per share beat, and expect an in-line fourth quarter outlook,” said UBS analyst Mauriceo Serna.

Saucony Merges Cowboy Boot Detailing With Futuristic Accents to Slate of New Sneakers The UBS analyst said the firm’s Google analysis shows “broad-based momentum for Merrell” in the third quarter, with U.S. and U.K. searches up 14 percent year-over-year and 54 percent year-over-year, respectively. And for Saucony, U.K. searches rose 135 percent year-over-year for the same period.

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He said that industry data also shows that Saucony’s third quarter U.S. website visits were up 7 percent year-over-year, while European visits rose 66 percent. These data points “support continued momentum across key Active brands and reinforce our conviction in growth potential,” he said.supports momentum. Recent launches include Endorphin Elite 3, Triumph 24, and Hurricane 26. Collaborations with Studio Nicholson, Engineered Garments, Minted New York, and Westside Gunn is expected to support lifestyle demand, he said.

And with the key city strategy across London, Paris and Berlin continuing to build momentum, Serna is expecting “robust growth across both performance and lifestyle, with international markets leading. ” At Merrell, the UBS analyst is expecting sales to be up 5 percent year-over-year to $176 million.

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And while that’s a deceleration from 10 percent growth in the second quarter, the brand has likely seen U.S. hiking share gains — its Moab 3 and Moab Speed 2 continue to perform well in hiking — while its Agility Peak 6 shoe supports momentum in trail running.

“Overall, we expect Serna also expects Sweaty Betty sales to be down 3 percent year-over-year to $43 million, as it continues it U.S. reset. In addition, sales in theare expected to be flat year-over-year at $106 million. He also noted that improving inventory health and marketplace response suggest that Wolverine’s turnaround “continues to gain traction.

” Dana Telsey, chief investment officer at Telsey Advisory Group , is expecting EPS for the quarter at 45 cents, and while that’s one cent below consensus of 46 cents, that still meets the high end of the guided EPS range of 42 cents to 45 cents. She pegged total revenue to increase 6.1 percent year-over-year to $499 million, just below consensus expectations of $500 million but also nearly meeting the guidance range of $495 million to $500 million.

Telsey is forecasting 8.0 percent year-over-year growth for Wolverine’s active business. Telsey said Saucony is projected to rise mid-teens, and Merrell is expected to grow high-single digit. The TAG analyst also said that while tariffs remain a headwind, those pressures are largely mitigated.

“Management continues to estimate an approximately $50 million gross tariff headwind for Fiscal Year 2026, with most of the exposure being offset through pricing actions, supply chain initiatives, product cost savings, and other mitigation efforts,” she noted. Moreover, tariff refunds could bring potential upside for the quarter, Telsey said. That’s becuase company’s outlook did not include any recovery of the $36 million in IEEPA tariffs previously paid.

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Williams Trading’s Sam Poser believes that Wolverine is likely to meet guidance, and he also noted the possibility of upside due to tariff refunds.

“We do believe that the 2027 test of new Saucony apparel, finally using Sweaty Betty’s expertise, foreshadows a stable brand with a sustainable growth story, and the possible consolidation of Sweaty Betty into Saucony,” Poser said. The test is set to launch in spring ’27. The Williams trading analyst said Saucony’s performance footwear “remains strong,” and that “sales of performance product continues to strengthen due to improved offerings within the Endorphin, Hurricane, Guide, and Ride franchises.

” And while the $150 price points of the Endorphin Azura, and the Guide and Ride styles are in the pricing sweet spots for styles that can be commercialized, the brand faces competition from Asics, Brooks and Hoka as it works to increase its foothold in the specialty running channel. At Merrell, Poser noted that the brand’s performance and lifestyle product offerings continue to improve, noting too that a “more energized demand creation effort must be put in place to support compelling lifestyle shoes — such as Relay — before the trend moves on.

For Wolverine, Poser observed that new work technologies in both traditional work and western work styles, as well as a small collection of lifestyle product, could drive sequential improvements this year. He also noted that the quality and design of Sweaty Betty product is “very good,” although developing and growing a place against established brands such as Lululemon, Alo, Vuori and Beyond Yoga, among others, “makes for some heavy lifting.

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