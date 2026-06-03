Saucony Is Turning One of Its Classic Sneakers Into an Elegant Wingtip

Saucony and Engineered Garments are dressing up Shadow Original with a wingtip toe overlay and additional brogue detailing. Find out how to buy the sneaker here.

. The flourishes could have been missed within the all-brown and all-black colorways, but they’ll now come firmly into the foreground with more dynamic color-blocking.

Shadow Original Wingtip is returning this week in a black and white colorway. A mix of the two colors throughout the upper’s paneling brings out the wingtip toe overlay to greater effect while also emphasizing additional brogue detailing throughout. Rope laces and a leather insole sit well within the theme, and the sole unit is rendered in all-black.

Sneakers adopting elements from dressier footwear has become a common theme in 2025 and 2026, and just this week anleaked with its own take on brogue detailing. Engineered Garments also has its own history of bringing perforations and serrated edges into unexpected places through a Suicoke slip-on, Sabah Turkish sandal and a Reebok Instapump Fury 94.

The Shadow Original is a hybrid version of Saucony’s first Shadow running sneaker, which released in 1985 as a follow-up to the Jazz targeting marathon runners with its EVA midsole and stabilizing heel. Saucony then launched the Shadow Original in the early 2000s while incorporating elements of both the Jazz and later Shadow models.

The Engineered Garments x Saucony Shadow Original Wingtip in black and white will release Friday through Saucony’s website and select third-party retailers, with pricing set at $180. Engineered Garments x Saucony Shadow Wingtip in black and white Engineered Garments x Saucony Shadow Wingtip in black and white WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2026 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.





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