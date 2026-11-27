Club Kid breakout star Saturn Risin9 discusses her role in the new A24 film, her journey through facial feminization surgery, and the evolving landscape of queer cinema.

In a remarkable convergence of personal transformation and professional opportunity, Saturn Risin9, a celebrated member of the Club Kid scene, has emerged as a breakout star in A24's new comedy-drama, Club Kid.

The film, which centers on a New York City party promoter whose life is radically disrupted by the unexpected arrival of a son, features Risin9 in the role of Saffron, a DJ with strong protective instincts and diva-like sensibilities. The casting and audition process hold particular significance for Risin9, who underwent facial feminization surgery in April 2025, merely weeks before receiving the request to audition.

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Vulnerable Audition After Surgery

At the time of the audition, Risin9's face was still visibly swollen from the procedure, and she had not yet attempted to wear a wig or present herself in her usual public persona. Unable to bring herself to allow anyone into her apartment during this vulnerable period, she performed the self-tape alone, playing all three required characters.

Despite the physical changes, the timing felt profoundly aligned to Risin9, who described the experience as a moment where the world seemed to open up to her as she became more authentic. The director, Firstman, a longtime friend from the nightlife circuit, had envisioned a role specifically for her two years prior, and the coincidence of the surgery and the audition reinforced Risin9's sense that this project was meant to be.

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Risin9's journey to this moment is rooted in decades of experience navigating the underground nightlife of New York and the Bay Area. Although she grew up performing in theater productions and wrote her first play at the age of eleven, she shifted her focus to music in her twenties after finding that the acting roles available to her did not align with her identity.

She subsequently built a successful career as an independent recording artist and DJ, touring internationally before relocating to Los Angeles in 2017. The reception of Club Kid has been particularly gratifying for Risin9, especially among audiences who are far removed from the world the film depicts. Following a screening at the Telluride Film Festival, she was approached by a father who was visibly emotional, crying in the arms of his daughter and telling her that the movie was beautiful.

Queer Cinema Awards Season

Even Risin9's mother, who has historically been uncomfortable watching queer intimacy on screen, became a fan of the film. This personal connection underscores the film's ability to bridge cultural gaps and evoke genuine empathy from diverse viewers. The success of Club Kid coincides with a pivotal moment for queer cinema, as stories centered on gay men, including Elsinore, La Bola Negra, and Artificial, dominate awards season buzz.

Risin9 describes this era as the de-Will and Grace-ification of queer art, a term that signifies a shift away from sanitized, palatable representations toward narratives that embrace the complexity, specificity, and messiness that Hollywood has long afforded heterosexual stories. She believes that straight audiences are increasingly open to seeing things they do not already know, stating that everyone wants to learn and avoid stagnation.

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Improvisation And Authenticity

In interviews, Risin9 reflects on the authenticity of the film's portrayal of queer culture, noting that the script allowed for improvisation and the integration of her real-world experiences. She emphasizes the importance of letting go during performance to allow the character to be human rather than merely waiting to perform cues. The trust between Risin9 and the director, Jordan Firstman, allowed for a natural and unshowy performance.

Risin9 also highlights her protective and maternal side, which contrasted with her reputation as the most fun person at the party, revealing the depth of her character and her own life outside the spotlight.