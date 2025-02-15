Saturday Trifecta: College Basketball Bets for the Weekend

Three college basketball betting picks for Saturday, including Auburn vs. Alabama, Michigan State vs. Illinois, and Boise State vs. San Diego State.

Football season may be over, but college basketball is heating up, and there's plenty of action to wager on this weekend. Here's a look at three Saturday basketball bets to consider through the end of conference play: Auburn @ Alabama (-1.5, O/U 172.5) This SEC showdown features two of the nation's most prolific offenses, and it's no surprise the line is close to a pick 'em. Both teams are highly respected in the conference, especially on their home courts.

Mark Sears' ability to push the pace will be key for Alabama in this matchup. When the Crimson Tide controls the tempo and plays at its speed, it's extremely difficult to beat. Coach Nate Oats will likely try to turn this into a fast-paced game. The pick here is Alabama on the moneyline. Michigan State @ Illinois (-6, O/U 155) Michigan State enters this game having lost three of its last four. Tom Izzo's team struggled offensively in its last outing, and some positive regression is expected in Champaign. While Illinois is a strong team, they are still relatively young and can struggle with physicality. Michigan State should look to set the tone defensively and win the battle on the boards. If Illinois shoots 40% from three-point range, it would be a surprise. However, a more intense defensive effort is anticipated, which should slow the game down and favor Michigan State. Taking the points with Michigan State is the recommended play. Boise State @ San Diego State (-2.5, O/U 136.5) This matchup promises to be a grind-it-out affair. Both coaches and programs are very familiar with each other, and these games often resemble methodical chess matches. Stylistically, this game will be a stark contrast to the Auburn-Alabama matchup earlier in the day. Brian Dutcher has another top-10 defense at San Diego State, and the Aztecs excel at protecting the rim. Opponents rarely get second or third-chance opportunities. Avoiding overtime should be the key to success in this game. The pick here is the under on the total points scored by both teams combined.





