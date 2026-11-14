Saturday Night Live UK Mocks American Version Amid Shane Gillis Controversy

Saturday Night Live UK delivers satirical jabs at its American counterpart regarding Shane Gillis, while Lorne Michaels defends his decision to rehire the controversial comedian. The segment highlights the ongoing cultural debate surrounding Gillis's previous remarks about women at the gym and the broader implications for media representation and accountability.

The intersection of British and American comedy took a sharp, satirical turn this past weekend as Saturday Night Live UK delivered a pointed critique of its American counterpart.

During the October 17 broadcast, Weekend Update UK co-host Ania Magliano dedicated a segment to mocking the recent controversies surrounding Shane Gillis, the American comedian who recently hosted the U.S. version of the show. This was a significant moment for the British iteration of the franchise, demonstrating a willingness to bite the hand that feeds it by directly addressing the backlash that engulfed Gillis just weeks prior.

Also read Shane Gillis Grades His Own Mediocre 'SNL' Monologue a C Minus

Ania Magliano Mocks Shane Gillis Controversy

The jokes were sharp and direct, highlighting the stark contrast between the two productions and underscoring the American show's current turbulent relationship with its audience and cultural critics. Gillis himself had previously addressed the controversy during his hosting stint, giving himself a C-minus grade for his monologue and insisting that there was no real controversy, despite claims that the show did not pre-approve his remarks and could have shut them down.

This self-deprecating humor, however, did little to dampen the critical response from other quarters. The controversy stems from remarks Gillis made on October 10, in which he criticized the attire of women at the gym, describing them in vulgar and misogynistic terms. He lamented that he had not been to the gym in so long that he did not realize women dressed as they did, calling them whores and detailing their clothing with graphic and offensive descriptions.

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These comments sparked an immediate and fierce backlash across social media platforms and the entertainment industry. High-profile figures, including alumni of Saturday Night Live, spoke out against his words. One alum emphasized that while the men might call the women whores, the men themselves were the misogynists.

Saturday Night Live Alum Condemns Misogyny

The comedian argued that the objectification of women in media creates an environment where sexual assault becomes possible, stating that such comments on live national television were a symptom of a larger cultural complacency that needs to be challenged. He noted that seeing more men's nipples at the gym than women showing off their bodies made him speechless that such views could exist in modern media.

In response to the firing and subsequent rehiring of Shane Gillis, show creator Lorne Michaels has stated that he has no regrets about his decision. During an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Michaels reflected on the bad time caused when Gillis was initially added to the cast and then fired for resurfaced racist and homophobic jokes. He stood firmly by his decision to bring Gillis back, framing the issue not just as a women's issue but as an everybody issue.

Lorne Michaels Defends Shane Gillis Rehire

Michaels argued that the more men objectify women in the media, the more other men will see them as objects and treat them as such. He passionately declared that women are superior human beings to men and expressed frustration with the internet backlash. Gillis, now 38, deleted his social media immediately after the recent controversy, a stark contrast to his behavior during his first firing.

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The situation highlights the ongoing tension between free speech, accountability, and the evolving standards of broadcast comedy in both the United Kingdom and the United States.