Saturday Night Live Turns 50 With Star-Studded Concert and Special

NBC's 'Saturday Night Live' is celebrating its 50th anniversary with a weekend full of festivities, including a concert at Radio City Music Hall featuring a roster of legendary and contemporary performers.

A star-studded lineup of singers and performers will take to the stage at Radio City Music Hall near the Rockefeller Center home of 'Saturday Night Live' on Friday for a special 50th anniversary concert for the long-running NBC late night show. Lady Gaga , Miley Cyrus, Bad Bunny , The Roots, Arcade Fire, Backstreet Boys, Bonnie Raitt, Brandi Carlile, Chris Martin and David Byrne are on the list of performers for the concert, hosted by 'Tonight Show' host Jimmy Fallon.

The show is produced, not surprisingly, by “SNL” creator and executive producer Lorne Michaels, along with Mark Ronson. The concert is only one element of what has become an enormous celebration of the show's 50 years in existence. Sunday's “SNL50: The Anniversary Special” will air live from Studio 8H on NBC and simulcast on Peacock. The special will celebrate the occasion with yet more musical performances as well as comedy sketches. And the musical legacy of “SNL” is explored in the documentary “Ladies and Gentlemen... 50 Years of SNL Music,” from Oscar-winner Questlove. Also streaming on Peacock, it features a stunning opening mashup of some of the greatest acts to appear on the show.Jimmy Fallon, the late night host and SNL alum, will host the anniversary concert Friday night.The SNL 50 special concert will take place Friday, Feb. 14 beginning at 8 p.m. Eastern and 5 p.m. Pacific. The concert will stream live on Peacock, NBCUniversal's streaming service





