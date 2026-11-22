Saturday Night Live takes its Thanksgiving hiatus on November 21, 2026, wIth a rerun of the October 31 episode hosted by Inde Navarrette and Tom Hanks. The upcoming weeks will include A Saturday Night Live Thanksgiving special and the show's return on December 5 with Amanda Seyfried.

NBC and Peacock will broadcast a rerun of the October 31 Saturday Night Live episode on Saturday, November 21, 2026, at 11:30 p.m. ET, as Season 52 observes its scheduled Thanksgiving holiday hiatus.

The re-airing features host Inde Navarrette alongside a special appearance by Tom Hanks, who reprised his iconic role as David S. Pumpkins. Musical guest Gracie Abrams will also perform during the broadcast, presenting her songs Hit the Wall and Here You Come, There You Go.

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This performance marks Gracie Abrams second appearance on the Saturday Night Live stage, adding to her previous visit in December 2024 when she performed I Love You, I'm Sorry. The network has structured this rerun to allow audiences to revisit the critical acclaim and viral moments from Navarrette's hosting debut.

The original Halloween episode has been widely praised for its strong writing and memorable sketches, particularly those leveraging the extensive background of host John Mulaney. This was the seventh time Mulaney has hosted the program, utilizing his past experience as a writer to create impactful content that resonated deeply with viewers.

Mulaney's tenure on the show facilitated the return of fellow ex-writer Simon Rich to the writing staff for this specific episode. The creative synergy between the cast and the returning writer resulted in highly trendy and discussed sketches such as Sister, which explored complex and often humorous family dynamics.

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The viral sketch Sister has become a focal point for broader conversations regarding unequal caregiving roles within families. Viewers and critics have noted that the segment accurately portrayed the heavy burdens often placed on specific family members, creating a connection with audiences who have experienced similar real-world obligations.

Additional standout moments from the October 31 broadcast included a Cut-for-Time sketch featuring John Mulaney and James Austin Johnson. The duo portrayed Bob Dylan and the Pope in a humorous exchange that demonstrated the creative energy present throughout the episode.

Inde Navarrette delivered memorable performances during her hosting debut, including sketches like New Airline Class and the inventive Paw Patrol: Special Victims Unit. These segments have contributed to the episode standing out as a significant moment in Season 52, setting a high bar for future broadcasts.

The recent episodes have also sparked dialogue about social themes, particularly those related to family obligations and holiday gatherings. Weekend Update co-anchor Tommy Brennan previously highlighted the awkward dynamics and generational misunderstandings that accompany Thanksgiving, describing the experience as filled with turkey and tragic health updates about distant relatives.

While the live show remains on hiatus, NBC has planned special programming to engage viewers during the Thanksgiving period. On Wednesday, November 25, at 9 p.m. ET, the network will air A Saturday Night Live Thanksgiving immediately following the Countdown to Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade.

This special feature presents a compilation of memorable Thanksgiving-themed sketches from the show's fifty-two seasons. It offers fans a retrospective look at the holiday's history on the program, celebrating the comedic traditions that have become staples of the network's content library.

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NBC continues to celebrate its one hundredth anniversary throughout this season, marking a century of shared moments and milestones with its audiences. The network has announced NBC100: The Live Celebration, a three-hour live event honoring the past, present, and future of the channel.

This major centennial event is scheduled for Thursday, December 10 at 8 p.m. ET and will be available on both NBC and Peacock. The celebration aims to toast to the stories, characters, and moments that have defined the network over the last hundred years.

Regular episodes of Saturday Night Live are set to return on Saturday, December 5. Viewers will be welcomed back by first-time host Amanda Seyfried, who will share the stage with musical guest Don Toliver.

Don Toliver will make his debut performance on the show, marking a new chapter for the program following the holiday break. The return of new content follows the rerun and the network's extensive centennial programming block.

Viewers can access additional content and stream their favorite shows via the NBC App and Peacock platform throughout the season. The app serves as a central hub for catching up on recent seasons and watching live television broadcasts.

The network emphasizes that after one hundred years, they are only getting started with their content strategies. Audiences are encouraged to stream all NBC favorites on Peacock while anticipating the return of new Saturday Night Live episodes in December.