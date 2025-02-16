Saturday Night Live's 50th Anniversary Special: A Sunday Celebration

Saturday Night Live celebrates its 50th anniversary with a special three-hour episode airing on Sunday, February 16th. The show will feature the current cast, former cast members, special guests, and musical performers.

Saturday Night Live is gearing up to celebrate its monumental 50th anniversary with a special three-hour episode. However, this milestone celebration won't air on the show's usual Saturday night slot. Instead, NBC will broadcast the special on Sunday, February 16th at 8:00 PM EST/5:00 PM PST. The extended runtime allows for a deeper dive into SNL's rich history, featuring the current cast alongside a star-studded lineup of former cast members, special guests, and musical performers.

The decision to shift the broadcast to Sunday and extend the episode length reflects the significance of this anniversary. Fans can tune in on NBC, accessible through most television providers, or stream the special live on Peacock, which also offers past seasons of the show. For those who miss the live broadcast, the episode will be available on demand on Peacock and other streaming services like YouTube TV.The anticipation surrounding the Saturday Night Live 50th Anniversary Special is high, promising a night filled with laughter, nostalgia, and iconic moments. Given the show's enduring legacy and influence on comedy, this special is poised to be one of the biggest television events of the year





