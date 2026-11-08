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Saturday Night Live Recaps Midterm Elections and Pop Culture News

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Saturday Night Live Recaps Midterm Elections and Pop Culture News
Saturday Night Live · Midterm Elections · Elon Musk
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This episode covers the midterm election results leaving Trump without majorities, Elon Musk's commentary on failed GOP spending, and celebrity updates including Pierce Brosnan on James Bond.

Tuesday’s midterms will leave Trump without Republican majorities in either chamber of Congress for the next two years. The president, reacting to his party’s disastrous showing, told reporters this week that he “tried hard” and “left it all on the field.

” Trump has tried to avoid taking responsibility for the midterm results, instead blaming candidate quality.

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“Things are going to get out of hand real quick,” he predicted. “Going from Wiles to Miller is like trying to get through a dinner party by switching from wine to meth. ” Also on Weekend Update, Elon Musk stopped by to explain how he felt about blowing hundreds of millions of dollars on Republican candidates who lost, how the stock prices of SpaceX and Tesla dropped, and the discontinuation of the cybertruck due to low sales.

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Saturday Night Live Midterm Elections Elon Musk James Bond Pierce Brosnan

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