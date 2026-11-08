‘Saturday Night Live’: Every One-Season Wonder, From Martin Short to Robert Downey Jr.

One alum has won an Oscar. Another has a Grammy. Several have acquired Emmys and Tonys — and they all have been featured players in only a single season of Lorne Michaels' long-running sketch comedy series.

have graced the Studio 8H stage . But of all the various comedians to be featured on the long-running sketch comedy series, roughly 35 percent have only appeared on the show for a single season.performers, and that list includes a plethora of Hollywood’s beloved writers, actors and comedians.

Some previous ensemble members have faded into the background, while others have stood out among the crop, going on to win an Oscar, Grammy and plenty of Emmys and Tonys , where he voiced Mike Wazowski. He’s received three Grammy noms , six Emmys, won a Tony and holds the title for the second-most times a person has hosted the Oscars, having led the awards show nine separate times. kicked off a prominent career as an actress.

Also read 12 Ways Families Spent a Saturday Night in the 1970s

She was nominated for her first Academy Award in 1988 tied to her role inHe worked on the show alongside his professional partner Al Franken, and Lorne Michaels notably scouted them to write for his sketch comedy show after he saw the duo performing stand-up in Los Angeles. Davis and Franken earned four Emmys together, with three of those stemming from their writing for the series in 1976, 1977 and 1989.

His final Emmy came from,” Michaels said in a statement following his death.

“He was there from the beginning. No one saw things the way that Tom did. He was funny, he was original and he was always there to help no matter the hour. And I always trusted his laugh.

I can still kinda hear it. ”, she confirmed that “anyone who was working with me probably knew” she was gay, though she “just wasn’t ever out publicly. ” “I’ve been out for a long time. Me telling you I’m out, I just wasn’t ever out publicly.

I’ve been gay a long, long time. But it wasn’t safe to be out in Hollywood for a long time, in the ’90s,” Dillon explained.

“It wasn’t safe. I’m not sure if would’ve known; it was a different time. ”While Jim Downey’s experience in front of the camera was short-lived at Studio 8H, his time behind it was quite extensive. Downey served as a writer on the show from 1977-80, 1984-98 and 2000-05, and was a head writer for a decade from 1985-95, making him the longest-serving writer in the show’s history.

He also worked as a producer for “Weekend Update” from 1995-97. But it was in 1980 when he became a castmember. A famous sketch he’s seen in is “Mr. Madison,” where he delivers the line, “No one in this room is now dumber.

” He also appears inImage Credit: Arturo Holmes/Getty Images; Alan Singer/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal/Getty Images In 1985, after a five-year hiatus, Michaels returned and, instead of sketch comics, hired a crew of young actors, including Robert Downey Jr., Anthony Michael Hall and Joan Cusack. For all his talent, sketch comedy was just not in Downey’s wheelhouse. The dud of the year resulted in nearly the entire cast being let go, Downey among them.

He was, of course, meant for bigger things on the big screen. Image Credit: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Tony Awards Productionswas the same as Dick Ebersol’s — a total coincidence, as are the similarities of their surnames. Ebersole, like Ebersol, was thrown right into the fire, serving as Brian Doyle-Murray’s “Weekend Update” co-anchor. These were, ah, not’s heydays.

They were also not Ebersole’s — her best work was saved for a different kind of live stage show, earning Tony Awards for. He may have wished he had trusted that instinct, as his 1994–95 run was notoriously difficult. Coming off the cancellation ofenvironment stifling: “It’s a really unhealthy process. You’re doing comedy but you’re competing with your fellow castmembers for airtime.

Advertisement

”season. Though Hogan has mostly worked as a character actress, she has made the most of those opportunities, which include standout roles in“the most miserable experience of life” and finding many of the sketches to be juvenile, Garofalo said there was a “visceral feeling of bad karma when you into the writers room. ” So yeah, she preferred working with Ben Stiller, another one-and-doneof him using a racial slur.

In total, he was an official cast member for less than a week, though he has sincemovies — perhaps that’s why he was so briefly a part of the show. You see, Gottfried’s trademark squint and shrill voice are not natural. They’re part of the act, but not part of the act he brought toRight now, you’re probably imagining Gottfried screeching “AFLAC!

” Gottfried was the infamous voice of the famous insurance duck, until he tweeted out a series of jokes about the deadly 2011 tsunami in Japan — his act had, uh, evolved quite a bit by then. The notoriously dirty and dangerous comic was the subject of 2017 documentary,five years later from recurrent ventricular tachycardia caused by myotonic dystrophy type II, a rare genetic muscular disease that can lead to heart complications.and other brilliant mockumentary classics — was limited to the notorious 1984-85 season.

Both for him and for the show, it was a transitional year: Dick Ebersol had departed, Michaels had yet to return and the eclectic cast included Billy Crystal, Martin Short and Harry Shearer. Hired as both a performer and a writer, Guest brought his dry, understated style to sketches that leaned toward satire. His forte was subtle character work: oddball intellectuals, offbeat commentators and dry “straight men” opposite broader performers.

His cerebral humor sometimes clashed with’s rapid-fire format, but collaborations with Crystal and a handful of sharp parody news pieces stood out.was a brief detour on the way to the improvisational ensemble comedies that defined his career. He has one Primetime Emmy and Grammy under his belt.in 1985 at just 17, still the youngest male castmember in the show’s history.

His lone season coincided with Michaels’ return and an influx of new faces, but Hall was overshadowed by heavyweights like Jon Lovitz, Nora Dunn and Dennis Miller. Often cast in the same awkward-teen roles that had made him famous in Hollywood, he struggled to land impressions and never quite found his footing.

After leaving Studio 8H, Hall pivoted away from teen roles, slowly rebuilding his career with small TV and film parts before scoring later successes, including the lead role in the sci-fi seriesRich Hall is not one of those one-timers on our list who you almost certainly know from other projects. His comedy career was relatively frontloaded, winning a writing Emmy for David Letterman’s original daytime show and then writing for and performing on) among its cast.

Hall, a stand-up comic who sometimes performed as country music singer Otis Lee Crenshaw, had some successes here and there — and by “there” we mostly mean in the U.K.During the 2020-21 season, better known as the COVID season of the sketch comedy series, Lauren Holt was a featured player in its cast. One of her most memorable sketches was when she appeared as relationship expert Mackenzie Taylor-Joy in a Valentine’s edition of, Hudson’s short tenure is notable for making her the first Black woman in the cast.

She was a featured player in her season, not a full-fledged castmember, and only given small, supporting roles that failed to let her shine. She was fired after 12 episodes after the season debuted to bad reviews and sinking ratings. SNL during season 20, and while she didn’t continue on with the series, she went on to appear in several other TV and film projects. She served as a consulting producer and writer onduring the 1995-96 season.

Additional notable names that season include Will Ferrell, Tim Meadows, Darrell Hammond, Jim Breuer, Norm MacDonald, Mark McKinney and Cheri Oteri. In 2019, Koechner went onand recalled how he disagreed with the show pushing “fake talk show parodies,” because he wanted to work on sketches instead. ’s infamous sixth season, Matthew Laurance ran as a featured player for 13 episodes in total.

He starred in the 1983 musical dramain 1981, leading to a series of cast cuts, Gail Matthius was one of the only starting featured players from season six to remain through the end of the season. Of the “intense” time in the show’s history, she told, “I remember going one by one into Dick Ebersol’s office. It was like thumbs-up or thumbs-down. Charlie came out: He was gone.

Gilly came out: He was gone. It was pretty intense, likeHowever, she didn’t stick around for season seven, though Matthius has since established a wide-ranging career in voice acting. She’s behind the voice ofcast at one point — sort of.

Metcalf had two brief appearances in the show, one in 1981 when she did a “man on the street” bit and another in 1988, where she was in the sketch ““It seems like a dream because it was so long ago and it was a whirlwind five days I spent in New York,” Metcalf said.

“They put me in a business suit and sent me out on the street with a little mini camera crew. I was so out of my element; I had no idea what I was doing. But I know that I did it because thereJohn Milhiser ” sketch featuring Lady Gaga. To commemorate the 50th season, the comedian wrote a lengthy tribute about the bit with Mother Monster onand still religiously watch it,” he wrote.

“Much love to Lorne Michaels for putting me on his show and for making many of us fall in love w/ sketch comedy. ”A charming performer who incorporated guitar and music into his comedy, Luke Null joined in season 43, along with Chris Redd and Heidi Gardner. He was a standout in Chicago’s improv scene, but didn’t impress Michaels, and was released from his contract after a single season.

His most memorable sketch is probably the one in which he plays Kenny Longhorn, a country music-playing talk show host. Mike O’Brien appeared on camera during season 39, but he had a longer tenure as a writer on the series. After joining in 2009, he remained withuntil 2015, and became a part of the cast in 2013-2014. Three years after his departure, O’Brien created NBC’swriter.

Despite only making a few onscreen appearances, he remained with the program as a writer until he was fired in season three for a skit about then-NBC president Fred Silverman. Dick Ebersol later invited him back for season six, though he was fired before season seven ended. arrived in season 11 when Michaels invited him back, though he went on to be fired. He collected two Emmys for his writing on the show in 1976 and 1977.

O’Donoghuein 1981 and was then abruptly sacked. A writer and performer with a sharp wit and an ear for satire, Prager was denied a shot at establishing herself on air, and her sudden departure is often cited as one of the quickest cast turnovers in the show’s long history.

Rather than fading away, though, Prager went on to carve out a career as a novelist, journalist and essayist, contributing toexperience is a footnote her career and also the show; it underscores its unpredictability — and how some voices are better suited to other mediums.series breakout never quite found his groove on the sketch show. He is best remembered for his Ronald Reagan impression before he parted ways with the show.

Advertisement

His career declined and he began behaving eccentrically, claiming later to be targeted by a shadowy group of “Hollywood star whackers. ” He also found himself getting in trouble with the law. , Rob Riggle was a United States Marine.

He was a castmember for the show’s 30th season, and went on to joinImage Credit: Dana Edelson/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images Tim Robinson started out as a featured player for season 38, though he proved better suited as writer on the show. He lent his writing skills tofrom 2013-16, and has continued to act in various projects over the years. He has three Emmys, all tied to his 2023 comedy special.

He hosted “Weekend Update” and “The Rocket Report,” but was fired simultaneously with Jean Doumanian and a wave of other castmembers after he said the F-bomb on-air.in its 2015-16 run. Despite a one-season limit, he’s continued to work in Hollywood. A year after his departure, he appeared in the Reese Witherspoon-led rom-comas a featured player for one season, though he’s most remembered for serving as a writer on the series.

He joined in season one, where he remained until season five in his sole featured player season. Schiller later returned toHe further contributed to the legacy of the sketch comedy program as he directed many of the show’s accompanying short films, including projects that spotlighted castmembers Dan Aykroyd and Chevy Chase. Schiller has three Emmy wins under his belt, all for his writing on the series.band from its debut season.

So far, he’s the only member of the band to transition to being a featured player. Following his 1980 exit, Shaffer segued to being David Letterman’s musical director in 1982 onHe remained there with Letterman until 1993, though he continued his professional working relationship with the iconic TV host for his full tenure on theImage Credit: Alan Singer/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images, Phillip Faraone/Getty Images ​​In 1984, Michaels was still a year away from returning when the show, in deep trouble, brought in a cast of seasoned comedy vets to shore up the ranks.

Short was already well established as a breakout weirdo fromstint in the 199-94 season. Hired as both writer and a featured player, the soon-to-be queen of comedy appeared in only a few sketches, while none of her original material made it onto the show.

Since her departure she’s joked that she was “fired via fax,” but she also seems to get it: Her acerbic and personal style doesn’t really fit into a sketch-driven machine’s dynamic.still opened up some doors as her talent and appeal is undeniable. She quickly rebounded, finding her voice outside of her beloved stand-up routines onand Emmy-winning specials. Silverman exited Studio 8H unfulfilled, but she went on to become one of the most distinctive comedians of her generation.

SNL is remembered mostly for the F-bomb she dropped during her very first episode, in a sketch alongside Kristen Wiig. While hearing “fucking” on TV has since become almost normalized, back in 2009-10 — just a few years after “Nipplegate” — censors were still on high alert for live slip-ups.

Slate went on to build a career of supporting and occasional leading roles in film, as well as unforgettable sitcom guest spots like her, she’s among the few castmembers to say she hated the experience; it rattled her so badly that she struggled to return to stand-up, her first love: “I couldn’t do my stand-up joyfully. I was a ghost of myself. ” Slate has said her firing wasn’t about the F-bomb, but simply that she wasn’t a fit.

Fifteen years on, that turbulent year is ancient history, and she’s firmly established as an original voice of comedy.castmember to be born outside of North America. Before being cast on season 10, Pamela Stephenson had appeared in the British sketch comedy seriesImage Credit: Alan Singer/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images, Frazer Harrison/Getty ImagesIn 1989, Stiller was on the sketch comedy series for a total of four episodes and left the show after only five weeks.about why he left the show.

“I knew that I couldn’t do well there because I wasn’t great at live performing,” Stiller said. “I got too nervous. I didn’t enjoy it, and I wanted to be making short films. So, like, in the moment, there were reasons why, and I had this opportunity to do this MTV show.

”Image Credit: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images, Alan Singer/NBCU Photo Bankfor one season, but his impact on the series is profound. Sweeney became the first openly gay man to be a featured player in 1985, after writing for the show years earlier. He performed in drag on the show, giving celebrity impersonations of women including Nancy Reagan, Joan Collins and Joan Rivers.

However, it must not be forgotten that Sweeney’s inclusion in the sketch comedy show was in the middle of the AIDs epidemic.

“The homophobic paranoia and hysteria around this disease had straight folks wondering if it was even safe to have a gay waiter bring you your food or touch your plate,” the actor toldwriter before becoming an official castmember. “I knew it could cost me my job and I would never have this chance again, but what was that in the face of all the agony that my fellow queer people were going through? ” Sweeney added.

“I thought it was an important time to be very public about coming out of the closet. ”during its 49th season, and she was notably the only new addition to the cast in the 2023-24 installment. When announcing heron TikTok, she wrote, “This was not my choice, I wish I was there getting to be with my friends. It truly felt like a second home.

Thank you to everyone. I love you all. ”during its 11th season, where she made history as the first Black lesbian on the show’s cast . After one year on the show, she was diagnosed with breast cancer in 1990, and incorporated her diagnosis into her skit called “The Radical Girl’s Guide to Radical Mastectomy.

” VanceDan Vitale was featured in only three episodes of the 11th season. When asked why his appearances were so scarce on, “I wound up spending most of that year in rehab. ” Before his time on the beloved show, Vitale worked with Michaels on, only emerging as a featured player during season 21. Just before she joined the cast in 1995, she wed Steve Carell.

Since herahead of season 51.

“It was a gut punch of a call to get but i’m so grateful for my time there,” Wakim wrote in the caption of his Instagram post where he revealed the news. SNL during the 2008-09 installment. There, she impersonated Barbara Walters, Glenn Close and Joan Rivers. Watkins has continued to maintain a career in entertainment, acting in projects includingwas an early career move for Damon Wayans, working on the show during season 11.

After his run with the Michaels-created sketch comedy series, he went on to have a breakout role in fellow sketch comedy showon season 39, though she’s continued to work in various Hollywood projects. In 2017, she wrote, directed and starred in Netflix’s‘Nobody Wants This’ Stars Hint at Season 4 and Declare Timothy Simons “the Lead of the Show Now”