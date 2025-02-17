Saturday Night Live Celebrates 50th Anniversary with Star-Studded Special

Saturday Night Live marked its 50th anniversary with a monumental celebration featuring a dazzling lineup of past and present stars. The show, beloved for its blend of comedy, music, and cultural commentary, paid tribute to its rich history while showcasing the future of entertainment.

A star-studded and historic 50th anniversary special of Saturday Night Live ended with Paul McCartney performing the famous medley of songs that ended the Beatles ' last-recorded album, 'Abbey Road,' on Sunday. The sketch comedy series, known for featuring up-and-coming comics, celebrity hosts and musicals, began and ended with musical performances.

Modern pop star Sabrina Carpenter and Paul Simon opened the show with a rendition of 'Homeward Bound,' a song Simon first sang with another Beatle, George Harrison, on SNL in 1976. The show lasted for more than three hours and featured guest appearances that included Eddie Murphy, Will Ferrell, Bad Bunny, Bill Murray, Jason Sudeikis, Tom Hanks, Meryl Streep, Tina Fey, Amy Poehler, Ryan Reynolds, Pete Davidson, Miley Cyrus, Steve Martin, David Spade, Cecily Strong, Martin Short, Drew Barrymore, Jimmy Fallon, Ayo Edebiri, Pedro Pascal, Lil Wayne and Adam Sandler. Sandler, who was a cast member in the 1990s, performed one of his famous comedy songs celebrating the anniversary





