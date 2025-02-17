Saturday Night Live Celebrates 50th Anniversary with Star-Studded Extravaganza

SNL's 50th anniversary special features a reunion of past cast members, hosts, and musical guests, including Adam Sandler, Amy Poehler, Miley Cyrus, Paul McCartney, and many more. The event marks the culmination of a weekend of anniversary programming dedicated to the beloved sketch comedy show.

Saturday Night Live 's 50th anniversary celebration is set to be a star-studded extravaganza, brimming with nostalgia and featuring a reunion of past cast members and hosts. The event promises a stellar lineup, including iconic alumni like Adam Sandler, Amy Poehler, Tracy Morgan, and Will Ferrell, alongside contemporary celebrities such as Adam Driver and Kim Kardashian. Musical performances will be delivered by Miley Cyrus, Paul McCartney, and several other renowned artists.

This special occasion marks the culmination of a weekend dedicated to commemorating the beloved sketch comedy show. Earlier festivities included the streaming of “SNL50: The Homecoming Concert” on Peacock and a rebroadcast of the show's inaugural episode, originally aired on October 11, 1975. The festivities will kick off with a red carpet event at 7 p.m. ET, broadcasted live on NBC and across official social media platforms for “SNL.” The main event, the 50th anniversary special, will air at 8 p.m. ET on both NBC and Peacock. The Oscar-winning actor, married to former “SNL” writer Dave McCary, was spotted on the red carpet holding popcorn and seemingly stashing some away for later. During his five seasons as a cast member on “SNL,” from 1990, he admitted to experiencing moments of anxiety on stage, specifically recalling his fear of choking during performances. But tonight, he seemed to be enjoying the celebratory atmosphere, reminiscing about his time on the show.The red carpet was graced by a multitude of past and present “SNL” stars, including Maya Rudolph, Amy Poehler, Molly Shannon, Jon Lovitz, Kate McKinnon, and many others. The event has drawn significant attention, with even “The Tonight Show” host, Fallon, reflecting on his career with the show by sharing his audition tape online. The video, dating back to July 13, 1998, showcases a young Fallon imitating celebrity impressions of Adam Sandler and Jerry Seinfeld. Lorne Michaels, the show's long-standing producer, has expressed his commitment to continuing his role as long as he is able, emphasizing the importance of having a guiding hand in shaping the show's direction. Studio 8H, the iconic backdrop for “SNL,” has been transformed into a grand stage for tonight's celebration, with an anticipated audience of 450, a significantly larger crowd than usual. Many of the attendees will be friends and family of the special guests, making the event even more personal and heartwarming





NBCNews / 🏆 10. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Saturday Night Live SNL 50Th Anniversary Lorne Michaels Cast Reunion Celebrities Comedy Nostalgia

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Timothée Chalamet to Host and Perform on 'SNL' as 'Saturday Night Live' Celebrates 50th SeasonActor Timothée Chalamet will host and perform as musical guest on 'Saturday Night Live' for its 50th season. The show will also air a documentary celebrating its history and a special anniversary program.

Read more »

Saturday Night Live Celebrates 50th Season with Anniversary Music DocumentaryNBC's 'Saturday Night Live' is marking its 50th anniversary with a special documentary that explores the show's rich musical history. 'Ladies and Gentlemen: 50 Years of SNL Music' features interviews with iconic musicians and current stars who have performed on the show.

Read more »

Saturday Night Live Celebrates 50th Anniversary with Star-Studded SpecialsSaturday Night Live is celebrating its 50th anniversary with a weekend of special programming, including a live three-hour anniversary special, re-airings of classic episodes, and a four-part docuseries on Peacock. The anniversary special will air Sunday, Feb. 16, at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on NBC.

Read more »

Dave Grohl Added to ‘Saturday Night Live’ 50th-Anniversary ConcertSaturday Night Live's upcoming Homecoming Concert will be headlined by Bad Bunny, Lady Gaga and Miley Cyrus, with Dave Grohl now joining the lineup.

Read more »

Saturday Night Live Celebrates 50th Anniversary with Star-Studded LineupNBC announced a star-studded lineup for 'SNL50: The Anniversary Special,' honoring the show's 50th anniversary. The three-hour live event will feature a variety of past and present cast members, musical guests, and special performances.

Read more »

Paul Simon, Martin Short, Adam Driver Join 'Saturday Night Live' 50th Anniversary SpecialPaul Simon, Martin Short, and Woody Harrelson are among the first guests announced for 'Saturday Night Live's' 50th anniversary special. The three-hour primetime show, airing February 16 on NBC, will also feature Adam Driver and Ayo Edebiri. NBC has released a brief promo for the special.

Read more »