Saturday Night Live Celebrates 50th Anniversary with Star-Studded Special

NBC's long-running sketch comedy show, Saturday Night Live, is turning 50 and will be celebrating with a star-studded anniversary special. The special weekend will include a three-hour live episode filled with iconic moments and performances from past and present cast members.

Sunday night's broadcast of NBC 5 News will air at 10:15 p.m., following the conclusion of the Saturday Night Live 50-year anniversary special. After airing for the first time on Oct. 11, 1975, Saturday Night Live is preparing to celebrate its 50th anniversary this weekend, chronicling a half-century of laughs and historic moments.

After a three-week hiatus, the iconic comedy show is back for a weekend packed with commemoratory content celebrating its 50th anniversary, culminating in a three-hour-long live episode Sunday night. This means there will not be a new episode of SNL airing this week, but rather the show's first-ever episode starring comedian and host George Carlin and musical guests Billy Preston and Janis Ian. The rerun will air on NBC and Peacock during the show's regular time slot on Feb. 15 — 11:30 p.m. EST.Before the show, 'SNL' alum Leslie Jones, 'Sunday TODAY' host Willie Geist and comedian Matt Rogers will interview some of the program's biggest stars as they get ready. Red carpet festivities will air on NBC. A livestream of the event, hosted by creator and host of viral chat show “Chicken Shop Date” Amelia Dimoldenberg, will be available on all'SNL' social media platforms.Of the surviving original cast members, Chevy Chase, Garrett Morris, Jane Curtin and Laraine Newman are expected to return. Among the other anticipated alumni are Adam Sandler, Amy Poehler, Andy Samberg, Chris Rock, Eddie Murphy, Fred Armisen, Jason Sudeikis, Jimmy Fallon, Kate McKinnon, Kenan Thompson, Kristen Wiig, Maya Rudolph, Molly Shannon, Pete Davidson, Seth Meyers, Tina Fey, Tracy Morgan, Will Ferrell and Will Forte. Though the entire celebrity guest list isn't confirmed, some other familiar faces will include: Adam Driver, Ayo Edebiri, Bad Bunny, Dave Chappelle, John Mulaney, Kim Kardashian, Martin Short, Miley Cyrus, Paul McCartney, Paul Simon, Pedro Pascal, Peyton Manning, Quinta Brunson, Robert De Niro, Sabrina Carpenter, Scarlett Johansson, Steve Martin, Tom Hanks and Woody Harrelson. On top of all the live programming planned for this weekend, Peacock also has several documentaries on the show's history





