Saturday Night Live Celebrates 50th Anniversary with Star-Studded Weekend

Saturday Night Live is marking its 50th anniversary with a weekend of events in New York City, starting with a concert at Radio City Music Hall. The festivities will continue with a live anniversary special on Sunday.

Saturday Night Live is celebrating its 50th anniversary with a star-studded weekend of events in New York City. The festivities kicked off with SNL50: The Homecoming Concert at Radio City Music Hall on Friday evening, which drew a throng of A-list celebrities. Celebrities like Miley Cyrus, Chris Pine, and Christine Baranski graced the red carpet, adding their own flair to the momentous occasion. The celebration doesn't end there.

The show will also air a live anniversary special on Sunday night, complete with another red carpet event, guaranteeing more celebrity sightings and making this a weekend to remember. Saturday Night Live, created by Lorne Michaels, has hosted hundreds of prominent actors, musicians, and comedians over its illustrious history. This milestone anniversary serves as a testament to the show's enduring influence and its ability to capture the zeitgeist for five decades.





