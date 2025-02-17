Saturday Night Live Celebrates 50 Years with Star-Studded Anniversary Special

SNL's 50th anniversary special promises a nostalgic celebration with past and present cast members, musical performances, and a look back at the show's iconic history.

Saturday Night Live's 50th anniversary special is set to be a star-studded celebration, bringing together past and present cast members, iconic hosts, and musical guests. The event, which marks the culmination of a weekend-long anniversary programming blitz, promises a nostalgic trip down memory lane for fans of the legendary sketch comedy show .The red carpet, scheduled to begin at 7 p.m.

ET on NBC and across social media platforms, will feature appearances by numerous SNL alumni, including Adam Sandler, Amy Poehler, Tracy Morgan, Will Ferrell, and more. A host of other celebrities, such as Adam Driver and Kim Kardashian, will also be on hand to add to the festivities. Musical performances are slated to come from Miley Cyrus and Paul McCartney, among others.The special itself airs at 8 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock, offering a unique glimpse into the show's rich history and enduring legacy. Throughout the weekend, fans have been treated to various anniversary-themed programming, including a special concert streamed on Peacock and a rebroadcast of the show's very first episode, which aired on October 11, 1975.Joining the celebration will be cast members from across the decades, reconnecting with their 'SNL' family and sharing memories. Kenan Thompson, a longtime cast member since 2003, took to social media to express his gratitude for the opportunity to be part of this historic milestone.This year's season has already seen 'SNL' tackle current events with its trademark wit and satire, including the ongoing political landscape and the ever-evolving world of pop culture. Maya Rudolph's Emmy-winning portrayal of Vice President Kamala Harris continues to be a highlight, while James Austin Johnson brings his spot-on impersonation of Donald Trump back to the stage.'Saturday Night Live' has become more than just a sketch comedy show; it's a cultural phenomenon that has shaped generations of comedians and influenced the entertainment industry as a whole. The 50th anniversary special is a testament to the show's enduring impact and its ability to remain relevant and entertaining in a constantly changing world





