Saturday Night Live Celebrates 50 Years with Star-Studded Anniversary Special

Numerous celebrities past and present gathered in New York City to commemorate the 50th anniversary of the iconic comedy show, 'Saturday Night Live'.

Hundreds of the most famous celebrities on the planet have graced the Studio 8H stage over the past 50 years, hosting the iconic comedy show or performing as that week's musical guest. And dozens of them arrived in New York City on February 16th to celebrate the iconic show's milestone anniversary. The festivities included a star-studded special event, attracting a throng of current and former cast members alongside a dazzling array of A-list celebrities.

Fans eagerly anticipated the event, following the celebrations online through various social media handles, and tuning in to the live special that aired at 8 p.m. on NBC and Peacock.The event served as a testament to the enduring legacy of Saturday Night Live, highlighting the countless iconic moments and the profound impact it has had on popular culture. Some of the notable names in attendance included Tracy Morgan, Aidy Bryant, Chloe Fineman, Kristen Wiig, Jane Curtin, Chris Kattan, Horatio Sanz, and Fred Armisen.





