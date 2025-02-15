Saturday Night Live Celebrates 50 Years with Epic Star-Studded Concert

Saturday Night Live celebrated its 50th anniversary with a star-studded concert at Radio City Music Hall, featuring a mix of iconic comedians and musical guests spanning generations. From the Blues Brothers to Post Malone, the event paid tribute to the show's rich history and comedic legacy.

From New York City's famed Radio City Music Hall on Friday (Feb. 14), a star-studded celebration honored the long-running sketch comedy show and its rich musical history. Host Jimmy Fallon – who joined in 1998 – launched the evening with an energetic tribute to former cast members John Belushi and Dan Aykroyd’s Blues Brothers by performing “Soul Man,” a classic delivered by the musical duo on the show in 1978.

The three-plus-hour event brought back not only beloved comedians from the program’s storied history but also many of the biggest names in music who have graced the famed stage at 30 Rock’s Studio 8H over the last five decades.The musical lineup spanned a vast array of genres, from rock to hip-hop, country, pop, and beyond. Among those marking the show’s half-century on the air were Cher, Lady Gaga, Bad Bunny, Miley Cyrus, Robyn, Ms. Lauryn Hill, Jack White, Backstreet Boys, Jelly Roll, Bonnie Raitt, and many more. Questlove and The Roots provided backing for multiple acts. The night was filled with both comedic moments, not always from stars of the show, and a few somber ones.Among the latter were Pearl Jam’s Eddie Vedder taking a moment to remember late cast members such as Belushi, Gilda Radner, and Norm McDonald while performing Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers’ “The Waiting,” and when Mumford & Sons’ Marcus Mumford introduced Jerry Douglas and shared they would be performing Simon & Garfunkel’s “The Boxer,” a song Paul Simon also delivered on the show’s first episode. The celebration was a joyous, laugh-filled event that highlighted not just the comedic talent the show has introduced to audiences over the years but also the vast array of musicians who have delivered historic performances.Here are some of the best moments: Nostalgia was in full force when the Backstreet Boys took the stage at Radio City to deliver their 1999 Hot 100 No. 6 hit “I Want It That Way.” As soon as the guys stepped onto the stage, deafening screams filled the theater, and audience members leapt to their feet to sing along. Among the famous faces who couldn’t help but belt out the vocals? Paul Rudd (who was spotted joyously singing along on multiple occasions), Adam Sandler, Maya Rudolph, and Jon Hamm. Toward the end of the song, Brian Littrell walked into the star-studded audience and stopped right in front of Jerry Seinfeld, and sang, “Tell me why!” to which the comedian responded with a shaky, “Ain’t nothing but a mistaaake!” into the boy bander’s mic. Ms. Lauryn Hill and Wyclef Jean performed a medley of hits that included “Lost Ones” and “911,” and closed with the classic “Killing Me Softly.” Sit down, because class is in session! Will Ferrell and Ana Gasteyer’s Marty Culp and Bobbi Mohan-Culp came out of retirement to offer a lesson in some “freaky tunes” — and tried to end the lesson with a rendition of “Not Like Us.” The Culps started by delivering a few spicy lines from Britney Spears’ “Work Bitch,” Sam Smith and Kim Petras’ “Unholy,” Megan Thee Stallion’s “Body,” and Chappell Roan’s “Good Luck, Babe!” before moving onto the big fight. Ferrell began with a breathy laugh, then whispered ominously yet hilariously, “I see dead people,” launching into Lamar’s Grammy-winning Drake diss track “Not Like Us,” complete with the line the rapper himself censored during his Super Bowl Halftime Show, as well as the “A minor” lyric, which had the whole theater singing along. “Are Kenny Lamar and Drake Graham in the house? Maybe you can hug it out!” Ferrell’s Marty suggested afterward. “What? No chance in hell?” Cast members Maya Rudolph and Fred Armisen reprised their impressions of Beyoncé and the late, great Prince to introduce the one and only Cher. During her all-too-brief one song set, the Grammy winner delivered her 1989 Hot 100 No. 3 hit “If I Could Turn Back Time,” her vocals sounding just as strong and vibrant as if she really had turned the clock back. Meanwhile, in present day Radio City Music Hall, the audience basked in her literally sparkling performance (complete with a glittery ensemble, naturally), singing the lyrics back to the superstar as if it were karaoke night at the iconic venue. Hello, hello, hello … how is this happening?! The evening seemed to be moving along as expected when former cast member Adam Sandler came out to introduce the next performer. The comedian — who was part of the sketch comedy show from 1991 to 1995 — reflected on the act’s first appearance on the show in 1992, which he called “an explosive moment for all of us.” That musical guest? The surviving members of Nirvana with Post Malone on vocals … or as Sandler called them, Post Nirvana. Yes, it was a surprise reunion of Dave Grohl, Krist Novoselic, and Pat Smear, with the “Circles” singer filling in for the late Kurt Cobain. Their song? A bombastic, roof-raising performance of the Seattle grunge icons’ Hot 100 No. 1 hit “Smells Like Teen Spirit.”





