Saturday Night Live: Ashley Padilla on Not Pulling Show All-Nighters

Ashley Padilla reveals how she prepares her work in the writer's room on Saturday Night Live, and why getting rest is essential for her.

Ashley Padilla reveals how she prepares her work in the writer's room on Saturday Night Live, and why getting rest is essential for her. Saturday Night Live standout Ashley Padilla says she submits sketches before bed, skipping the show’s all-nighter culture.

Padilla explains that sleep is essential to doing her best work in the SNL writers’ room and performing at 100 percent. Her Saturday Night Live rise includes standout impressions, original characters, and buzzy sketches like “Mom Confession. ”is fast gaining prominence as a featured player, and her star is only skyrocketing in season 51 with memorable impressions of Sen. Among her popular characters are Stefania, Penelope, Joann, Girl Who Just Hooked Up, Melissa Kathy, and Beverly.

With her signature pauses, Padilla shone in the sketch"Mom Confession" as a mother who is slowly admitting her MAGA support in front of her progressive children , Regular Show: The Lost Tapes, and more.

Ashley Padilla reveals how she prepares her work in the writer's room on Saturday Night Live, and why getting rest is essential for her. The Boys stars Chace Crawford and P. J. Byrne will reunite for Prime Video and EP Jennifer Salke's new series, We Were Once Men.

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