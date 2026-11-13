Saturday is free landfill day - here's what you need to know

San Antonio hosts Free Landfill Day Saturday, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., at two sites. Open to residential solid waste fee payers with ID and CPS statement. Appliances, furniture, mattresses accepted, not construction debris.

The city will host Free Landfill Day on Saturday from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at two locations: Republic Services Landfill at 7000 IH 10 East and Waste Management Landfill at 8611 Covel Rd.

The event is only open to City of San Antonio residential solid waste fee rate payers. To participate, citizens must bring a valid photo ID and a recent CPS Energy statement that shows payment of the city’s solid waste fee. All loads must be covered with a tarp, as required by city ordinance. Accepted materials include appliances, bagged litter, carpet, fencing material, furniture, mattresses, toilets, water heaters and up to six passenger car tires per household.

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Roofing materials, sheet rock, dirt, brick, brush, lumber and any industrial, commercial or construction waste will not be accepted. Safety vests may be required to enter the Waste Management Landfill and will be provided on loan. Organizers encourage residents to donate usable items to local charities before choosing to discard them. For those who cannot attend, the four bulky waste collection centers in San Antonio remain free and open year round from Tuesday through Saturday.

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The city reserves the right to direct loads to other sites if needed, and neither the city nor its partners are responsible for vehicle damage or injuries during the event. An investigation is underway after a mobile dog groomer and a dog were found dead inside the groomer’s van in a far Northwest Side neighborhood.

The deaths happened Wednesday in the Davis Ranch area off Galm Road and FMWoman critically injured after speeding SUV hits her in Northwest Side crosswalk, drives o