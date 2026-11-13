Two Satoshi-Era Bitcoin Wallets with 100 BTC Activate After 16 Years, Signaling Early Holder Movements

Two dormant Bitcoin wallets containing 100 BTC, valued at nearly $6.9 million, have moved after 16.2 years. This Satoshi-era activation follows a week of major dormant crypto transfers.

Two Bitcoin addresses associated with the earliest days of the cryptocurrency network have suddenly shown transaction activity after remaining dormant for more than sixteen years. The wallets, which hold a combined total of 100 BTC, became active on November 13, drawing immediate attention from market observers and blockchain analysts. This sudden movement has triggered a fresh wave of speculation regarding the identity of the original owners and the potential impact on the current market price.

Each address contained exactly 50 BTC, a standard block reward from the initial years of the network. Based on recent trading levels, the combined value of these newly active coins stands at approximately $6.89 million. According to data from blockchain tracking platform Whale Alert, one of the wallets contained 50 BTC worth roughly $3,442,939 at the moment of activation. The other wallet held an identical amount, bringing the total value of the newly active coins to around $6.89 million.

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These specific addresses are significant because they date back to 2010, a period widely recognized in the crypto community as the Satoshi era. This era spans the first few years of Bitcoin, primarily 2009 and 2010, during which the network's pseudonymous founder, Satoshi Nakamoto, was actively involved in the development and mining of the protocol. The two transfers took place within minutes of each other on November 13, marking the latest in a series of high-profile activations of long-dormant cryptocurrency holdings.

The fact that each dormant wallet holds exactly 50 BTC is not a coincidence but rather a direct reflection of the early mining reward structure. During the inaugural years of the Bitcoin network, miners could receive 50 BTC for successfully validating a block. Bitcoin originally launched in January 2009 with this block reward, which persisted until the first halving event in November 2012. Since there were relatively few miners and users during this period, the accumulation of such large, untouched holdings was rare but possible for those who mined extensively.

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At the time these coins were originally mined, their value was negligible. Historical data indicates that the 50 BTC in each wallet were worth just $3 each during the early days of the network. The dramatic appreciation from a few dollars to nearly $3.5 million per wallet highlights the exponential growth of Bitcoin's market capitalization over the last decade and a half. The coins have remained completely inactive for 16.2 years, a period that encompasses the entire pre-halving mining phase and the first three post-halving halvings.

The activation of these Satoshi-era wallets occurs amidst a broader trend of long-dormant cryptocurrency addresses becoming active over the past month. This pattern suggests that early adopters or legacy entities may be waking up their cold storage wallets, potentially due to changing market conditions or internal portfolio rebalancing strategies. Just days before the November 13 activation, a Bitcoin address holding 170 BTC, valued at approximately $14.38 million, became active after thirteen years of dormancy.

On October 20, another significant activation occurred when a dormant address containing 500 BTC, worth around $41.54 million, showed movement after being inactive for 10.7 years. Analytics from 2016 had previously valued these specific holdings at just $194,955, illustrating the massive trajectory of Bitcoin's price history over a seven-year span. The identity of the owner of the 500 BTC activated in late October has been partially clarified through investigative work by the crypto analytics platform Arkham.

The platform linked the transaction to addresses belonging to Clifton Collins, a convicted Irish drug dealer whose crypto holdings were previously deemed inaccessible by law enforcement and financial institutions. This attribution adds a layer of criminal justice context to the broader narrative of dormant Bitcoin movements. The activation of Collins' assets suggests that long-seized or frozen cryptocurrency holdings may eventually become accessible, potentially for liquidation or forensic accounting purposes.

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On October 17, Whale Alert also tracked activity involving older Bitcoin addresses holding 248 BTC and 167 BTC. These transactions were valued at roughly $20.24 million and $13.65 million, respectively, further contributing to the week's narrative of significant dormant capital entering the active supply side of the market. These old addresses have consistently generated significant interest whenever they show signs of movement, given their age and the scarcity of coins from that specific era.

While the activation of 100 BTC represents a substantial value shift, it is important to note that the current owner of the Satoshi-era wallets remains unconfirmed. There is no confirmation about who owned these wallets, and it is not confirmed if the same individual or entity owns these addresses or if they belong to separate parties. The lack of immediate selling pressure following the activation suggests that the holders may be moving the funds to cold storage, private wallets, or other exchanges rather than liquidating them into fiat currency.

Market participants are closely monitoring these addresses to see if the coins are moved to centralized exchanges, which could indicate an intent to sell and potentially impact short-term price action. The consistent pattern of dormant wallets activating in November indicates a potential shift in the behavior of long-term Bitcoin holders. Whether driven by profit-taking, tax reasons, or security updates, these movements provide critical data points for understanding the liquidity dynamics of the earliest mined Bitcoin.