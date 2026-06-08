Satisfy Your 'Backrooms' Craving: Six Films to Watch While You Wait

The 'Backrooms' movie has been a critical and audience success, but a sequel is still some time away. Here are six films that capture the unique essence of 'Backrooms', from liminal horror to its distinctive aesthetic.

The highly anticipated ' Backrooms ' movie has finally hit screens, leaving audiences craving more and critics raving. The good news? A sequel is highly likely. The bad news?

We'll have to wait a while. In the meantime, here are six films that capture the essence of 'Backrooms' - from its liminal horror to its unique aesthetic. 1.

'Beyond the Black Rainbow' (2010) - Panos Cosmatos' film follows young Elena in a shady institute, featuring sterile, neon-lit corridors and dreamlike environments reminiscent of the 'Backrooms' Complex. 2. 'It Ends' (2025) - This indie hit sees four teenagers driven insane on a never-ending road, with existential questioning and a liminal atmosphere similar to 'Backrooms'. 3. 'Lost Highway' (1997) - David Lynch's film blurs reality, with a never-ending highway and unsettling atmosphere that captures the discomfort of liminality. 4.

'Dogville' (2003) - Lars von Trier's arthouse experiment evokes dread and discomfort, with a narrative isolation and psychological horror similar to 'Backrooms'. 5. 'Exit 8' (2025) - This video game adaptation captures the weirdness and claustrophobia of the original, with a relatable subway tunnel setting. 6. 'The Blair Witch Project' (1999) - 'Backrooms' relies heavily on found footage, and this subgenre's best film is a must-watch for fans





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Backrooms Liminal Horror Beyond The Black Rainbow It Ends Lost Highway Dogville Exit 8 The Blair Witch Project

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