Satire Media Headline: Kian Egan & Jodi Albert Celebrate 17 Years of Love on Sun-Drenched French Riviera

The news text describes the romantic getaway and anniversary celebrations between Kian Egan and Jodi Albert, Westlife's singer and actress, respectively. They marked their 17th wedding anniversary with a trip to the French Riviera, sharing precious moments, and Kian went back to work with the release of Westlife's landmark 25th anniversary album and world tour.

Kian Egan and Jodi Albert celebrated their 17th wedding anniversary with a romantic trip to the sun-soaked French Riviera on Friday, as the Westlife singer, 46, and Hollyoaks actress, 42, dined on oysters, sipped champagne, and shared memorable moments on Instagram.

The couple enjoyed quality time together before Kian returned to work with the release of Westlife's landmark 25th anniversary album, 25 - The Ultimate Collection, and their anniversary world tour. The album and tour mark 25 years in the industry and feature timeless ballads and global chart-toppers. Kian treated Jodi to a gift from Hermès, and together they explored the picturesque Saint-Jean-Cap-Ferrat, photographing each other and their surroundings.

Kian also shared a love-struck tribute to Jodi on Instagram, expressing his love and gratitude for their 17-year relationship. Throughout the getaway, the couple spoiled each other rotten, enjoying lavish meals and luxury stays. Westlife has also released new single 'Your Love Amazes Me,' which harkens back to their classic ballad style, and an upcoming album that celebrates their 25 years in the industry





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Celebration Family Wedding Kian Egan & Jodi Albert Westlife French Riviera Singer Actress Celebrating 17 Years Cherish Moment Oysters

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