Drivers who fail roadside breathalyzer tests in Saskatchewan could soon be subject to 'immediate' penalties.

Drivers who fail roadside breathalyzer tests in Saskatchewan could soon be subject to"immediate" penalties. Postmedia is committed to maintaining a lively but civil forum for discussion.

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Health Authority, its review concluded that the privately run addictions treatment facility provides "appropriate care.